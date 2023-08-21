First Watch Gets Spicy With Mike's Hot Honey Fall Menu Collaboration

Daytime Dining leader introduces new Million Dollar Harvest Hash featuring the fan-favorite hot honey and its signature bacon alongside other seasonal menu offerings.

BRADENTON, Fla. , Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over pumpkin spice, First Watch is reigniting its partnership with Mike's Hot Honey to bring sweet heat to its new seasonally inspired menu, available nationwide* now through October 29. Headlining the fall menu is the Million Dollar Harvest Hash, created in collaboration between the two brands to combine the fan-favorite honey with First Watch's signature Million Dollar Bacon and house-roasted sweet potatoes. This is the leading Daytime Dining restaurant's second time bringing Chef Shane Schaibly and Mike's Hot Honey founder Mike Kurtz together for a custom recipe.

"Mike's Hot Honey completes the Million Dollar Harvest Hash with a little heat and fresh ingredients that scream fall," said First Watch Head Chef Shane Schaibly. "When we were in the kitchen creating this hash, we were immediately pleased with how well the hot honey complements the cayenne and black pepper spice in our Million Dollar Bacon and the creaminess of the goat cheese to balance the entire dish. This is something you have to try."

Schaibly is a longtime fan of Mike's Hot Honey and introduced the Million Dollar Breakfast Sandwich during the brands' first collaboration in late 2021. The culinary-minded duo have built a friendship and a desire to push their innovations and pairings to the next level.

"No one has ever done this before – a breakfast hash is uncharted territory for Mike's Hot Honey," said Mike Kurtz, Founder of Mike's Hot Honey. "I'm excited for people to try our product in a new way and get their gears turning so they ask, 'What else can I put this honey on?' Our partnership with First Watch and this hash we've created together shows what's possible, and I can't wait for the next opportunity to join Chef Shane in the kitchen to experiment with new ideas."

First Watch's Million Dollar Harvest Hash and other seasonal menu offerings include:

  • Million Dollar Harvest Hash - Freshly seasoned potatoes with Million Dollar Bacon, house-roasted sweet potatoes and Crimini mushrooms, kale and Monterey Jack topped with two cage-free eggs, herbed Goat cheese, lemon-dressed arugula and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey.
  • Barbacoa Quesadilla Benedict - Two barbacoa quesadillas prepared quesabirria-style, topped with poached cage-free eggs and covered with our Vera Cruz hollandaise, ranchero sauce and scallions.
  • Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast - Two cage-free eggs plus one of our signature spiced Pumpkin Pancakes and a Jones Dairy Farm grilled all-natural savory chicken sausage patty.
  • Cinnamon Spice Churros - Cinnamon sugar-dusted churros served with sea salt caramel toffee and Mexican mocha dipping sauces.

From the Juice Bar:

  • Pomegranate Pear Punch - Pomegranate, pear, cane sugar and lime.

First Watch's new specialties are the latest in its revolving seasonal menu, which follows the sun to source the highest quality ingredients, wherever and whenever they are in season, five times a year.

First Watch is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. For more information about First Watch, its seasonal menu offerings or to find the nearest location, visit firstwatch.com.

* Not available in the Tampa Bay area

About First Watch
First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local "Best Breakfast" and "Best Brunch" accolades, First Watch's chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with First Watch specialties such as the protein-packed Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Spiked Lavender Lemonade and its signature Million Dollar Bacon. In 2023, First Watch was named the top restaurant brand in Yelp's inaugural list of the top 50 most-loved brands in the U.S. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation's Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet, recognized with ADP's coveted Culture at Work Award and named a Most Loved Workplace® in Newsweek by the Best Practice Institute. There are more than 490 First Watch restaurants in 29 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world's largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

