First Watch Says 'I Do' to Honoring 100 Couples With Free Wedding (Pan)Cakes this Fall

Daytime Dining leader celebrates connections made over breakfast with limited-time-only menu item

BRADENTON, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Watch is giving away 100 Wedding (Pan)Cakes to celebrate engaged and recently married couples. With the launch of "First Brunch at First Watch," the popular breakfast spot, which operates more than 535 restaurants across 29 states, is inviting couples to enjoy their "First Brunch" as newlyweds with an exclusive menu item, available for a limited time only.

First Watch Wedding Cake

With the popular TikTok trend on the rise, First Watch has received hundreds of wedding invitations from couples, often paired with stories about how the restaurant played a special role in their relationship. Throughout September, the restaurant is inviting couples to share their own stories on how the most important meal of the day has brought them closer together. Has breakfast or brunch played a key part in your relationship? Whether it's a weekend ritual, a memorable date or even a proposal over avocado toast, First Watch wants to hear about it.

"Relationships are all about 'firsts' and we're adding another to the list: First Brunch," said Shane, Schaibly, Senior Vice President of Culinary Strategy at First Watch. "This exclusive menu item is inspired by couples who love First Watch enough to invite us to celebrate their big day."

Couples can mail their wedding invitations to First Watch's Home Office at 8725 Pendery Place, Suite 201, Bradenton, Fla. 34201, with a story about the role breakfast has played in their love story by October 1. One hundred winning couples will receive a special voucher for a Wedding (Pan)Cake, redeemable at any First Watch location by December 15, 2024.

First Watch is a place for connection and where people gather to create memories. From the first cup of coffee together to celebrating major milestones, First Watch is committed to paving the way for more future "firsts."

*For more information on rules and regulations, visit FirstWatch.com.

