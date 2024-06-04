First Watch Shakes Up Summer Brunch with Seasonal Menu

Spiked Watermelon Wake-Up joins signature cocktail offerings now through August 11

BRADENTON, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Watch is welcoming summer with a new seasonal menu spotlighting sweet corn, strawberries, blueberries and watermelon. The chef-driven menu is available at restaurants nationwide* now through August 11.

"Summer is the season of bright, bold flavors, which is exactly what we're going for with our newest recipes full of fresh twists on classic staples," said Shane Schaibly, Senior Vice President of Culinary Strategy at First Watch. "From baking sweet blueberries into our cornbread, sprinkling shishito peppers into a breakfast hash and transforming our fan-favorite Watermelon Wake-Up juice into a refreshing cocktail, these seasonal touches will redefine your summertime brunch outing."

First Watch's full seasonal menu includes:

Shishito Brisket Hash – Blistered shishito peppers and smoked, hand-pulled brisket in a potato hash, topped with two cage-free eggs any style, house-roasted summer sweet corn, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, house-pickled red onions, scallions, roasted garlic aioli and Maldon sea salt.

– Blistered shishito peppers and smoked, hand-pulled brisket in a potato hash, topped with two cage-free eggs any style, house-roasted summer sweet corn, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, house-pickled red onions, scallions, roasted garlic aioli and Maldon sea salt. Carnitas Breakfast Quesadilla – Savory, hand-pulled carnitas inside a griddled whole wheat tortilla with cage-free scrambled eggs, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, house-roasted summer sweet corn and scallions. Topped with housemade corn salsa, fresh smashed avocado, house-pickled red onions, scallions and jalapeño crema. Served with a side of seasoned black beans.

– Savory, hand-pulled carnitas inside a griddled whole wheat tortilla with cage-free scrambled eggs, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, house-roasted summer sweet corn and scallions. Topped with housemade corn salsa, fresh smashed avocado, house-pickled red onions, scallions and jalapeño crema. Served with a side of seasoned black beans. Strawberry Tres Leches French Toast – Thick-cut, custard-dipped challah bread griddled and topped with fresh strawberries, sweetened condensed milk, warm dulce de leche, whipped cream and spiced gingerbread cookie crumbles. Lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar.

– Thick-cut, custard-dipped challah bread griddled and topped with fresh strawberries, sweetened condensed milk, warm dulce de leche, whipped cream and spiced gingerbread cookie crumbles. Lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar. Blueberry Lemon Cornbread – Freshly baked cornbread with sweet summer blueberries. Topped with house-whipped lemon butter and lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar.

– Freshly baked cornbread with sweet summer blueberries. Topped with house-whipped lemon butter and lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar. Watermelon Wake-Up – Watermelon, pineapple, lime and mint.

First Watch is also offering a spiked version of its fan-favorite seasonal juice, Watermelon Wake-Up. This addition marks the first time First Watch has released a limited-time beverage to its array of brunch cocktails.

First Watch's seasonal menus embody the restaurant's "Follow the Sun" approach to sourcing fresh ingredients of the season. These menus change five times a year and have received national awards for their innovative, trend-forward approach.

First Watch is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. For more information about First Watch and its seasonal menu offerings, visit firstwatch.com.

* Not available in the Tampa Bay area.

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients across its network of neighborhood restaurants. A recipient of hundreds of local "Best Breakfast" and "Best Brunch" accolades, First Watch's chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with specialties such as the Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation, Spiked Lavender Lemonade and its signature Million Dollar Bacon. In 2023, First Watch was recognized as the top restaurant brand in Yelp's inaugural list of the top 50 most-loved brands in the U.S. In 2023 and 2022, First Watch was named a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace® in Newsweek by the Best Practice Institute. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation's Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet and recognized with ADP's coveted Culture at Work Award. First Watch operates more than 530 restaurants in 29 states. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com .

SOURCE First Watch Restaurants, Inc.