First Watch's Holiday Menu Gives Brunch Fans the Gift of Festive Flavors

News provided by

First Watch Restaurants, Inc.

31 Oct, 2023, 07:48 ET

Daytime Dining leader invites brighter days this winter with five limited-time seasonal offerings, including shareable Gingerbread Spice Donuts and breakfast hash featuring kimchi and gochujang aioli

BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the season of spice and everything nice, First Watch is giving brunchgoers nationwide* a new limited-time menu full of familiar classics and fresh, unexpected takes on breakfast, brunch and lunch, now through January 7, 2024. Returning fan favorites like the Cinnamon Chip Pancake Breakfast and Gingerbread Spice Donuts join new innovations like the Steak & Bacon Breakfast Burrito and Sunny Seoul Hash, the latest in First Watch's extensive line-up of menu items incorporating global flavors.

"While there's no beating the familiar comfort of cinnamon and gingerbread around this time of year, we also want to continue meeting our guests' cravings for more global flavors in everyday favorites," said Shane Schaibly, Head Chef at First Watch. "Take our Sunny Seoul Hash, for example, which infuses a touch of spice from the gochujang aioli – made from fermented red chili peppers and garlic – and tang from the kimchi, all balanced by hearty staples like potatoes, eggs and braised pork. Whether you're trying these flavors for the first time or already familiar with them, we're excited to offer them as one more reason to come together at First Watch."

Every year, Schaibly and his team taste their way through different cities to uncover culinary trends and flavor combinations that expand First Watch's menu. Many of First Watch's preparation methods and ingredients come from first-hand experiences during these culinary tours, inspiring seasonal dishes reflecting Mexican, Vietnamese and, most recently, Korean cuisine. These tours stretch back more than a decade to the restaurant concept's first seasonal menu which ran nationwide in 2012.

First Watch's full holiday seasonal menu includes:

  • Sunny Seoul Hash - Shaved seared pork tossed with freshly seasoned potatoes, diced red bell peppers, kimchi, Cheddar and Monterey Jack. Topped with two cage-free eggs cooked any style, scallions, sesame seeds and gochujang aioli.
  • Steak & Bacon Breakfast Burrito - Tender seared steak, hardwood smoked bacon, scrambled cage-free eggs, freshly seasoned potatoes, diced red bell peppers, house-roasted onions, seasoned black beans, Cheddar and Monterey Jack. Wrapped in a grilled whole wheat tortilla, covered with Vera Cruz hollandaise and al pastor sauce and topped with fresh avocado, house-pickled red onion, Cotija cheese and cilantro.
  • Cinnamon Chip Pancake Breakfast - Two cage-free eggs cooked any style with a cinnamon chip pancake and your choice of hardwood smoked bacon or chicken, pork or turkey sausage.
  • Gingerbread Spice Donuts - Warm cake donut holes tossed with gingerbread spice and lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar. Served with salted caramel toffee sauce and crème anglaise.

From the Juice Bar:                                                                                                           

  • Citrus Hibiscus Punch - Hibiscus tea, cranberry, orange, pineapple, lemon and ginger with a cinnamon-spiced sugar rim.

First Watch's holiday specialties are the newest in its revolving seasonal menu, which follows the sun to source the highest quality ingredients, wherever and whenever they are in season, five times a year.

First Watch is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. For more information about First Watch and its seasonal menu offerings, or to find the nearest location, visit firstwatch.com.

* Not available in the Tampa Bay area.

About First Watch
First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local "Best Breakfast" and "Best Brunch" accolades, First Watch's chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with specialties such as the Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Spiked Lavender Lemonade and its signature Million Dollar Bacon. In 2023, First Watch was recognized as the top restaurant brand in Yelp's inaugural list of the top 50 most-loved brands in the U.S. In 2023 and 2022, First Watch was named a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace® in Newsweek by the Best Practice Institute. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation's Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet and recognized with ADP's coveted Culture at Work Award. There are 500 First Watch restaurants in 29 states, and the restaurant concept is majority-owned by Advent International, one of the world's largest private equity firms. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

SOURCE First Watch Restaurants, Inc.

