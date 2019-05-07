First Water Unveils New Website And Book On Relational Finance, New Finance Resources For Small & Midsize Businesses

"Relational Finance is the solution, providing businesses flexible, aligned, and cost-effective ways to leverage finance as a management tool and competitive advantage."

The book offers readers an overview of the finance function of an organization, a breakdown of the traditional finance models, an introduction to Relational Finance, and actionable ways to leverage finance capabilities to drive better teams, better growth, and better deals.

"Our mission is to demystify finance and open up the SMB marketplace to the same capabilities larger companies enjoy. With First Water and Relational Finance, businesses have a powerful ally to help plot the course, gain insight into performance data, build credible forecasts, craft data-driven narratives, and transact effectively," continued Lehrer.

"This one-stop shop approach to finance is a game changer for SMBs, bringing not only the requisite analytical tools and skills, but also a team who has worked across the traditional models. We are the partners on your side of the table with 'other side' experience."

Relational Finance is part of First Water's commitment to finance thought leadership for SMBs. Visit our website to access additional resources, including the free finance readiness assessment tool (FiRe Score), blogs, newsletters, and more.

About the Author

Benjamin Lehrer is the founder and CEO of First Water and creator of Relational Finance. Previously, Ben served in institutional investment roles at several companies including Citigroup and Fortress Investment Group. He is a graduate of The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), a holder of multiple FINRA securities licenses, and an Eagle Scout.

The book is available at Amazon in a Kindle and hardcover edition. For more information about Relational Finance, please visit https://firstwateradvisors.com/relational-finance or contact Amy Olivieri at (713) 280-7150 for interview or speaking requests.

About First Water Advisors LLC

First Water is the one-stop finance shop connecting teams with data and companies with capital through Relational Finance. We help aspirational businesses leverage finance to drive clarity, visibility, and execution in pursuit of their goals.

Press Contact

Amy Olivieri

(713) 280-7150 Ext. 702

aolivieri@firstwateradvisors.com

https://firstwateradvisors.com

SOURCE First Water

Related Links

https://firstwateradvisors.com/

