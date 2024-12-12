First We Feast Becomes an Independent Multi-platform Media Company and Content Studio

Pioneering studio behind the series Hot Ones will become an independent company led by founder Chris Schonberger and Hot Ones host Sean Evans in an eight-figure deal with investments from a consortium of companies

The multi-platform food and pop culture brand will continue to produce its flagship series, Hot Ones, and offer audiences and advertising partners ever-expanding ways to engage with its award-winning content

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First We Feast, the pioneering entertainment brand behind the blockbuster talk show Hot Ones, has been sold by BuzzFeed Inc. in an eight-figure deal to a consortium of investors led by founder Chris Schonberger and Hot Ones host Sean Evans, alongside Crooked Media, Mythical Entertainment and Soros Fund Management, with additional investors to be announced. Emerging from the transaction as an independent media entity and studio led by and for creators, First We Feast's new ownership structure will provide it with the resources necessary to fuel existing and new content franchises, expand its relationship with both audiences and advertising partners, and future partnerships and acquisitions with other creators.

The company will retain its team and continue to be led by the existing senior management, with First We Feast founder and Hot Ones creator Chris Schonberger assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer and Sean Evans appointed to the newly-created position of Chief Creative Officer in addition to his ongoing tenure as the award-winning host of Hot Ones. SVP of Operations and Brand Strategy, Sarah Honda, will continue to oversee operations and serve as a co-EP of Hot Ones. SVP of Client Partnerships, Brendan Kelly, will remain the leader of brand partnerships and advertising sales for the business.

"Today's announcement marks an exciting new chapter in First We Feast's history," said Chris Schonberger, CEO of the new company. "What began as a humble food blog has evolved into a powerhouse multi-platform brand, amassing more than four billion views on YouTube, earning multiple Daytime Emmy nominations, and winning James Beard Awards. Being part of this incredible journey has been one of the greatest joys of my life. Our proven expertise in developing compelling formats, iconic IP, and best-in-class interviews makes us uniquely positioned to build on the brand's momentum and supercharge our growth. With new investment, we're poised to expand into exciting new areas—including new platforms, live events, and talent acquisition—cementing First We Feast as the ultimate destination for pop culture–obsessed audiences. I'm thrilled to lead this next chapter as we continue to push boundaries and create unforgettable experiences for our audience."

"I hosted the very first episode of Hot Ones in March 2015," said Sean Evans, host of Hot Ones and the new Chief Creative Officer. "Nearly a decade later, it's incredible to see how the show has grown from a bold experiment into what it is today. As we approach the 10th anniversary of Hot Ones next season, I'm constantly amazed by the passion and loyalty of our fans, who have made this journey so special. Not only is Hot Ones a hit show, but it's an experience—a cultural touchpoint that audiences want to be a part of, whether they're watching, tasting the sauces, or sharing in the challenge with friends. I'm excited to continue hosting 'the show with hot questions, and even hotter wings' for years to come. The future is spicy, and I can't wait to see what's next."

The investor group includes the founders of some of the most culturally relevant brands in digital media. "We're excited to get behind Sean and Chris's plans for the future. Even though Tommy refers to ketchup as 'muy picante'," said Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor, founders of Crooked Media. "We have enormous respect for Sean and Chris and the global pop-cultural impact they've achieved with Hot Ones and First We Feast. As true believers in the creator-entrepreneur future of media, we are thrilled to be able to invest behind them as they grow this now-independent company to untold new heights," said Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal, founders of Mythical Entertainment.

With over 14 million subscribers and a staggering four billion lifetime views on YouTube, First We Feast has become a juggernaut on the platform, leading the charge in developing and launching high-quality, episodic content. Hosted by Evans and known for its deeply-researched questions, Hot Ones has become an essential stopover for celebrities, generating a deep library of evergreen interviews that have spawned some of the internet's most meme-able moments with guests such as Gordon Ramsay, Jennifer Lawrence, Shaquille O'Neal, Tom Holland, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Post Malone, Millie Bobby Brown, Paul Rudd, Margot Robbie, David Beckham, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Hot Ones has significantly impacted popular culture, with notable parodies on Saturday Night Live and appearances in TV shows like Loot and The Simpsons. Evans has interviewed iconic animated characters, including Donald Duck and Peter Griffin from Family Guy. Recently nominated for a Critics Choice Award, Hot Ones continues to spark conversations about YouTube shows being nominated for Emmys and redefining the 'new late night' by bridging the gap between the internet and mainstream culture.

First We Feast will begin this new chapter with a running start, launching its Annual Hot One's Holiday Extravaganza on December 19th and Season 26 of Hot Ones, launching on January 23rd with new celebrity interviews and special surprises to mark the 10th anniversary of the show.

First We Feast's YouTube channel is also home to hit series like Hot Ones Versus (recent face-off guests include Billie Eilish and Finneas); Heat Eaters, hosted by chef Esther Choi; and Pro Moves, where food TV icon Adam Richman spills the best tips on how to maximize any eating experience. The brand's deep library of original series exploring the intersection of food and pop culture includes Burger Bucket List, Pizza Wars, and Tacos Con Todo.

First We Feast will continue offering its best-in-class partnerships and brand integrations for its strategic partners and advertisers. With the new investment, First We Feast aims to expand its partners' ways to participate with the brand and engage directly with audiences at scale.

Alongside its original video franchises, First We Feast has scaled a thriving commerce business built on its Hot Ones sauces, Truth or Dab: The Game, and innovative collaborations available nationally at retailers, restaurants, and beyond.

About First We Feast

Launched by Chris Schonberger in 2012 at Complex Media, First We Feast has grown from a pop culture–savvy food blog into an innovative media company and studio behind hit YouTube series like Hot Ones, The Burger Show, Heat Eaters, Pro Moves, Versus, and more. With more than 27 million followers across platforms, the brand's audience-first ethos has inspired passionate fandom and a range of products, from hot sauce to ramen, that allow fans to experience their favorite shows. First We Feast's original content has garnered numerous awards and nominations, including a 2025 Critics Choice Award; two Daytime Emmy nominations; multiple Shorty Awards; the 2020, 2019 and 2024 Webby Award for Food & Drink; and the 2014 James Beard Award for Best Food Blog.

