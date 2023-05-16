First We Feast's 'The Burger Show' Partners with Hungry House on Limited Time Burger Menu from Alvin Cailan

Hungry House Season 05 debuts a menu of unique burgers available for delivery across NYC in partnership with Square and featuring a special creative collaboration with the makers of the SPAM® brand.

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First We Feast, Hungry House and Chef Alvin Cailan today announced a first-of-its-kind activation. The partnership, made possible by Culinary Creators Worldwide, kick-offs with a mouth watering collaboration on a limited-time-only burger menu inspired by First We Feast's hit series "The Burger Show." Returning this May, in celebration of National Burger Month, the 4-part YouTube series featuring Alvin Cailan, George Motz and "Hot Ones" host, Sean Evans, sets the stage for the new menu from chef Alvin Cailan of famed burger destination Amboy to be sold exclusively via Hungry House in New York City.

The Burger Show x Hungry House with Alvin Cailan

"For years, fans have asked for access to try Alvin's incredible burgers from The Burger Show. Through our partnership with Hungry House, we're finally able to bring a delicious menu to our fans directly inspired by the creations on the series with a ghost kitchen partner we trust, enabling delivery to a wide audience. We're excited to give fans direct access to the burgers they obsess over in the show, and we can't wait for NYC to take a bite," says First We Feast General Manager, Chris Schonberger.

"I've been traveling the country for years tasting iconic hamburgers as host of The Burger Show. Fans have been able to experience my take on burgers at my Amboy restaurants in Los Angeles; I'm excited to share this special menu of burgers with the burger lovers and foodies of New York," says Chef Alvin Cailan of Amboy.

Known for introducing new chefs, flavors and culinary talent to the NYC market, the Hungry House Season 05 mene enables fans to order chef Alvin's burger creations from Hungry House's NYC kitchens through their Square-powered platform. The menu includes:

Oklahoma Double Double: Toasted Sesame Bun, Double Smashed Patty, Onions, American Cheese, Dill Pickles, Lettuce, Special Sauce

Hickory Burger: Toasted Sesame Bun, Double Smashed Patty, Hickory Sauce, Shredded American Cheese, Pickles, Mayo

Gruyere and Crispy Onion: Toasted Sesame Bun, Double Smashed Patty, Gruyere, Homemade Crispy Onions, Mayo

SPAM® Melt: SPAM® Less Sodium, Amboy Spicy Mayo, Spicy Cucumbers, American Cheese on a Toasted Sesame Bun

Spicy Fries: Hand Cut Fries with Spiceology x Alvin Cailan Fries SZN Seasoning

The menu also debuts a creative collaboration with the makers of the SPAM® brand, offering a free can of SPAM® to customers who order the SPAM® Melt. "Knowing Chef Alvin is one of our biggest life-long fans, it only made sense for us to team up on a fresh take of the beloved SPAM® burger," said Jennesa Kinscher, senior brand manager, SPAM® brand . "We immediately understood the potential in offering a creative menu item for delivery and are thrilled with Chef Alvin's newly created SPAM® Melt, a spicy burger that New Yorkers are sure to enjoy."

The partnership is Hungry House's first partnership with a media company, further highlighting the company's ability to leverage their ghost kitchen platform for unique collaborations. "Our partnership with First We Feast and Chef Alvin Cailan is a testament to our ability to bring fans closer to their favorite chefs through food and technology. Our platform, powered by Square, makes all of this possible, showcasing the story of this collaboration and enabling fans across New York City to order delivery," says Hungry House founder, Kristen Barnett.

This partnership is powered by Square , the go-to technology solution for restaurants. With Square, Hungry House is able to offer consumers a beautiful website that makes ordering their favorite food seamless and easy, whether for in-person pickup or delivery. As a result, restaurateurs can more easily manage their operations, while serving tasty bites.

The menu is available now through www.orderhungryhouse.com for delivery throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn and runs until August 31st.

About First We Feast:

Founded in 2012, First We Feast views food as an illuminating lens into pop culture, music, travel and more through its innovative slate of food-driven video franchises. Part of Complex Networks, First We Feast's YouTube channel is home to flagship series, including but not limited to Hot Ones, The Burger Show, Feast Mansion, Tacos Con Todo, Gochi Gang, and Coneheads, which drives a community of 12 million highly-engaged subscribers and over 2 billion views to date. With a thriving eight-figure commerce business, First We Feast launched hot sauces, Truth or Dab The Game, a footwear collection with Reebok, "Hot Ones: The Game Show" on truTV, and much more. First We Feast's slate of original programming has garnered numerous awards and nominations, including an Emmy nomination for "Hot Ones"; multiple Shorty Awards; the 2020 and 2019 Webby Award for Food & Drink; and the 2014 James Beard Award for Best Food Blog.

About Alvin Cailan:

Alvin Cailan has risen to become arguably the most high-profile chef in America's Filipino food movement and a burger authority the world over. He took the food scene by storm when he opened the now-legendary Eggslut in Los Angeles, a foodie cult favorite specializing in affordable but sophisticated egg sandwiches, and in 2020 he opened Amboy Quality Meats & Delicious Burgers — a gourmet burger shop in Chinatown, Los Angeles. Amboy burgers are commonly featured on the "best of" burgers lists in Los Angeles and he recently opened the second Amboy location at "Topanga Social" in the Topanga Westfield mall in California. Alvin is the host of "The Burger Show" on First We Feast's YouTube channel, which engages a global audience with episodes exceeding 1 million views and guests such as Seth Rogen and Padma Lakshmi. Alvin's story of success and his Filipino and American roots are highlighted in his cookbook, "Amboy: Recipes From The Filipino-American Dream" which is now available at booksellers.

About Hungry House:

Hungry House is the leading direct-to-consumer ghost kitchen pioneering a new transparent and quality-driven way for chef-influencers to scale their business. Through the Hungry House platforms, chefs access new customers and test their brand & menus, while leveraging the supply chain management, culinary execution and technology of the Hungry House team. Hungry House has kitchen locations at the Brooklyn Navy Yard and in Flatiron on 23rd & Lexington. We work with culinary creators to create an exclusive, collaborative menu and cook it in our kitchens, making the menu available for pickup and delivery across NYC. We were founded in 2021 by Kristen Barnett, a ghost kitchen industry leader who felt that most ghost kitchen concepts lacked quality and chefs were being left behind as technology evolved.

About Square:

Square makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile e-commerce tools, embedded financial services and banking products, buy now, pay later functionality through Afterpay, staff management and payroll capabilities, and much more – all of which work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers across the globe trust Square to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. For more information, visit www.squareup.com .

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/ .

About Culinary Creators Worldwide:

At Culinary Creators Worldwide, we bridge the gap between top brands, leading culinary voices, and cutting-edge technology. As a multi-disciplinary agency, we leverage our deep expertise in omnichannel marketing, multimedia solutions, and the latest tech, harnessing the power of food to craft groundbreaking activations and partnerships.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Culinary Creators Worldwide; Hungry House