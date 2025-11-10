First Western Trust Appoints Alex McDougall as Arizona Regional President

PHOENIX, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYFW) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex McDougall as Regional President for its Arizona offices. With more than 18 years of experience in private banking, wealth management, and community banking, Alex brings a proven record of leadership, deep client expertise, and a strong commitment to community engagement.

Alex McDougall, new Arizona Regional President at First Western Trust

Alex joins First Western Trust following senior roles at JPMorgan, where he served as Managing Director, and First Republic Bank, where he was Regional Managing Director. At First Republic, he launched the Jackson Hole, WY, market—achieving the fastest growth in company history by both deposits and market share—and became the youngest Regional Managing Director in the bank's history.

Throughout his career, Alex has received multiple industry accolades, including the President's Circle Award and Top Contributions to Banking Award. He also led the firm's top-performing market for client satisfaction, achieving the highest net promoter score (NPS), a reflection of his ability to deliver exceptional client experiences while driving sustained business growth.

Speaking on his decision to join First Western, Alex shared: "First Western Trust immediately excited me with the opportunity to join an exceptional team in Arizona, driven by the firm's deep commitment to the market and its growth. Leadership made clear that Arizona is a priority and that caring for clients while growing alongside them is central to their vision, which deeply resonated with me. Banking is ultimately a service industry. Many institutions offer similar products, but what sets one apart is how it serves clients, engages with the community, and empowers local teams to succeed. First Western has the right outlook and leadership to achieve this, and I believe the firm is well-positioned for continued success."

Alex's appointment highlights First Western Trust's strategic investment in Arizona at a time when many institutions are pulling back. The firm continues to support local businesses, entrepreneurs, and nonprofit organizations through community partnerships, philanthropy, and leadership.

Matt Cassell, Chief Revenue Officer at First Western Trust, commented: "Alex has an outstanding record of building high-performing teams and delivering exceptional client experiences. His leadership style aligns perfectly with First Western's philosophy of serving as trusted advisors who understand both the complexities of wealth and the importance of personal connection."

Julie Courkamp, President and Chief Operating Officer at First Western Trust, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Alex to the team as we strengthen our presence in Arizona. He is a proven leader with deep experience in wealth management and private banking, making him an ideal fit for our client-focused approach. His leadership and energy will further enhance our ability to serve the Arizona community at the highest level."

As part of its corporate giving philosophy, First Western Trust continues to invest in the vitality of the communities it serves—supporting entrepreneurship, education, the arts, and philanthropy across the West. Alex's leadership will be instrumental in advancing this mission throughout Arizona.

Scott Wylie, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of First Western Trust, concluded: "We are delighted to welcome Alex to First Western. His leadership experience and vision will be key to strengthening our presence in Arizona, one of our most important growth markets. At First Western, we pride ourselves on blending institutional expertise with strong local relationships, and Alex exemplifies that balance."

Alex holds a Business Administration degree from the University of the Cumberlands and FINRA Series 7 and 66 licenses. He has served on nonprofit boards, including the Teton County Library Foundation and the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole. Relocating to Phoenix with his wife, Amanda, and daughter, he looks forward to volunteering and enjoying Arizona's outdoor recreation.

About First Western Trust

Headquartered in Denver, with locations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, Montana, and California, First Western Trust specializes in serving high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners across the Western United States to help them navigate their financial journeys with confidence. For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.

