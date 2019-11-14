First Western Trust Chooses Smartleaf to Enrich Its Boutique Wealth Management Offering

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of their vision to provide the best private banking services for the western wealth management client, First Western Trust Bank has selected Smartleaf to further optimize the back-office processes that fuel its white-glove wealth management.

Smartleaf's portfolio management technology has enabled First Western Trust to further enhance its boutique wealth management services by offering clients industry-leading tax optimization, as well as social screens, customized asset allocation and customized product selection. The efficiency provided by Smartleaf's software also offers First Western Trust more time to focus on their clients and the relationships, experiences, and principles that inform client financial decisions. The partnership exemplifies how cutting-edge financial technology can be used to simultaneously enhance efficiency and improve service, including boutique services offered to high net worth investors.

Scott Wylie, CEO of First Western Trust, commented, "First Western Trust's mission is to be the best private bank for the Western Wealth Management Client, and Smartleaf helps make this possible. Smartleaf is the market's most powerful portfolio management, tax and customization engine. That's important to us — and our clients — because tailored solutions are a core part of our ConnectView approach to wealth management. Our use of Smartleaf's technology is an example of how we combine the personalization of a boutique firm with the sophistication of a large financial institution. In the short run, Smartleaf enhances our already-boutique service; in the long run, it gives us the option to grow our service without compromise."

Jerry Michael, President of Smartleaf, added, "First Western Trust's extraordinary holistic approach to their clients' financial wellbeing puts them at the forefront of the wealth management industry. We are deeply impressed by their dedication to being the best in every aspect of what they do, and we are honored that they chose Smartleaf to power their unsurpassed tax management and customization services."

About Smartleaf

Smartleaf has reimagined the way portfolios are managed, enabling wealth advisory firms to deliver ultra-high levels of customization and optimized tax management at an unprecedented scale. Their software platform is used to manage everything from custom-tailored $100MM taxable UMA accounts to $5 robo accounts with fractional shares.



Smartleaf has enabled firms to move upmarket by offering industry-leading transition, customization and tax optimization services. Smartleaf has also enabled firms to profitably move downmarket by implementing hyper-efficient delivery models — all with one system. To learn more about Smartleaf please visit https://www.smartleaf.com/.

About First Western Trust

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial services holding company, and its wholly owned subsidiary, First Western Trust, are headquartered in Denver, Colorado. First Western Trust maintains operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California. Based on a mission to be the best private bank for the western wealth management client, First Western Trust provides a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western Financial, Inc.'s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MYFW." For more information about First Western Trust please visit https://myfw.com.

*First Western Trust Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Media Contact:

Theodore Gerbick

theodore.gerbick@myfw.com

303.531.8120

SOURCE Smartleaf

Related Links

http://www.smartleaf.com

