FIRST WILLIAMSPORT FASTBRIDGE FIBER CUSTOMERS ACTIVATED

WYOMISSING, Pa., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania-based fiber-optic internet provider, FastBridge Fiber is pleased to announce it has begun activating customers on its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Construction of its 100% fiber-optic network continues in Williamsport and surrounding areas with neighborhoods coming online in stages over the upcoming months. Information about what to expect during construction can be found at fastbridgefiber.com/construction .

FastBridge Fiber offers a much better internet experience than consumers are typically accustomed to from legacy internet providers, with no hidden fees, no contracts, unlimited data and symmetrical speeds up to 2-Gigabits per second. To help promote the new market launch, FastBridge is offering free professional installation and special pricing for early adopters.

"We are happy to announce the official launch of our fiber internet service in Williamsport, with many customers already live on our network in South Williamsport. We're not only delivering faster and more reliable connectivity, but we're empowering our customers to thrive in a world that is rapidly becoming increasingly digital. We look forward to serving our customers and installing new customers in the Williamsport area," said Jason Schreiber, CEO of FastBridge.

Those interested in FastBridge Fiber service may visit fastbridgefiber.com/check-availability to check availability, sign up for service, or to be notified once service is available for their address.

About FastBridge Fiber:

FastBridge Fiber is a modern fiber-optic internet service company providing ultra-fast and highly reliable service to homes and businesses over their newly constructed all-fiber network. FastBridge Fiber's network is built with today's customers in mind; customers with multiple connected devices demanding the fastest speed and highest reliability. Customers enjoy hassle-free pricing plans and attentive customer service with FastBridge Fiber. FastBridge Fiber is committed to hiring and investing in the local communities they serve.

