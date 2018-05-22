First Woman Elected Chair of American College of Radiology

"Dr. McGinty is a renowned expert in health care strategy and economics. She has shown outstanding leadership in every ACR role in which she has served and is a tremendous choice to lead radiology as health care delivery and payment systems evolve from volume- to value-based care," said ACR Chief Executive Officer (CEO) William T. Thorwarth, MD, FACR.

Chair Geraldine McGinty, MD, MBA, FACR

Dr. McGinty was nominated by the Board of Chancellors Nominating Committee and elected by the board as chair. She has served the last two years as vice chair of the Board of Chancellors. McGinty previously served as chair of the ACR Commission on Economics and is an editorial board member and reviewer for the Journal of the American College of Radiology (JACR). She is a leader of the College's Imaging 3.0™ efforts to ensure that radiologists enhance their visibility in patient centered care and are prepared to function effectively in emerging alternate payment models and value-based payment systems. McGinty has also served as the ACR representative to the American Medical Association (AMA) Relative Value Scale Update Committee (RUC). She is the 2018 recipient of the William T. Thorwarth, Jr., MD, Award — which recognizes individuals who demonstrate outstanding contributions to the field of health policy and economics for radiology. She is a practicing radiologist in New York City and a faculty member at Weill Cornell Medicine, where she serves as the chief strategy officer and chief contracting officer for the Weill Cornell Physician Organization.

Vice Chair Howard B. Fleishon, MD, MMM, FACR

Dr. Fleishon was nominated by the Board Nominating Committee and elected by the Board of Chancellors as vice chair. He has held numerous roles within the ACR, including secretary-treasurer, council speaker, vice chair of the Commission on Government Relations, and founder and former chair of the Radiology Advocacy Network (RAN). Fleishon is currently chair of the ACR Foundation executive committee. He serves as chief of radiology services at Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Johns Creek, GA, and division director of community radiology services at the Emory department of radiology and imaging services, Atlanta.

President James A. Brink, MD, FACR

Dr. Brink was nominated by the College Nominating Committee and elected ACR president by the Council. He is radiologist-in-chief at Massachusetts General Hospital and the Juan M. Taveras Professor of Radiology at Harvard Medical School, both in Boston. Brink is the immediate-past chair of the ACR Board of Chancellors. He is an internationally recognized expert in radiation safety. Brink was instrumental in developing the ACR/RSNA Image Wisely® program. He is a past chair of the ACR Commission on Body Imaging, past co-chair of Image Wisely and serves on the Journal of the American College of Radiology (JACR) editorial board.

Vice President Marta Hernanz Schulman, MD, FACR, FAAP

Dr. Schulman was nominated by the College Nominating Committee and elected vice president by the Council. She is a professor of radiology and pediatrics, radiology vice-chair for pediatrics, chief of pediatric radiology and medical director of diagnostic imaging at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. Schulman is past President and Board Chair of the Society for Pediatric Radiology and has served in and chaired multiple ACR committees, most recently the American College of Radiology Pediatric Imaging Commission and serves on the Image Gently Alliance Steering Committee.

The American College of Radiology (ACR), founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care.

