First Woman IndyCar Mechanic, Anita Millican and Her Pet Skunk, Celebrated in New Children's Racing Book

Howard and Anita Millican were innovative racers that were the first to cut an IndyCar in half and create a flowbench to study aero. They also invented the shock dyno. Their work literally sent shockwaves throughout the industry. They have a storied history with Howard as a driver racing sprint cars and together as mechanics and fabricator in IndyCar during the most inventive era of the sport working with many of the greats including Gurney, Foyt, and several Unsers.

True story - in route to a race, they rescued a baby skunk from the side of the road. Finding a baby doll bottle, they started feeding him from one race to the next. As he grew, Trouble lived up to his name digging in toolboxes, diving into coolers and making nests in awkward places.

This real-life story has been crafted into a delightful new children's book by Patterson. The story not only celebrates ponytails in the pits, but themes of sportsmanship and scenes of life at the track are handled in authentic fashion. Illustration on every page carries the energy you would expect from a racing book with Warrick getting the details right! The racecar looks like a real racecar. The book includes a brief bio about Howard, Anita and Trouble to inspire the next generation of racers. Truly an original, this book is created by racers, about racers, for racers!

The hardcover book is 44-pages and recommended for Grades 1 and up, the book is available at www.TheTroublewithHoward.com for $18.50. You'll also find stickers, an official Trouble team shirt and a Trouble car air freshener offering the sweet smell of victory. Getting into Trouble has never been this much fun!

ISBN 979-8-9902067-0-0, published by Ground Effects Marketing, Inc.

