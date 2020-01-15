First Women's Bank appoints Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer; prepares to launch $46.5 million capital raise

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FWBank (in organization), which will do business as the First Women's Bank (the Bank), has appointed Tod Gordon as its Chief Financial Officer and Maria Tabrizi as its Chief Risk Officer. In addition, the Bank received its permit to organize from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, an important milestone in the regulatory approval process that permits the Bank to begin its capital raise. FWB Financial, Inc., the Bank's holding company, raised $3.5 million during its seed capital raise and expects to begin a capital raise of $46.5 million over the coming weeks.

"We are delighted to add the depth and breadth of experience that Tod and Maria bring to First Women's Bank and to our leadership team as we prepare to launch the capital raise," said Marianne Markowitz, Chief Executive Officer, First Women's Bank. "Tod's extensive banking and treasury experience, along with Maria's deep risk management, audit and bank operations expertise will accelerate our mission to grow the small business economy and advance the role of women within it."

Gordon is a senior banking executive with more than 30 years of experience in banking, financial services and payments, with an expertise in developing strategies that leverage technology, data and analytics to achieve growth and profitability through digital product service and delivery. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Deposit Products and Senior Vice President and Treasurer for Discover Bank, one of the largest direct banks in the US. Gordon also held senior executive positions at JP Morgan Chase, Household International and American National Bank in commercial banking, investment banking, mortgage banking and corporate treasury.

"I'm honored to be a part of this exciting endeavor to launch the first de novo bank with a strategic focus on the large and growing women's economy," said Gordon. "I'm looking forward to working with this incredible team to deliver on our mission, create an exceptional customer experience and drive strong returns for our shareholders."

Tabrizi is a financial services executive and Registered Certified Public Accountant with more than 30 years of experience in banking and public accounting. She has significant experience in audit, risk management, financial reporting, operations, regulatory compliance, information security and mortgage banking. Most recently, Tabrizi served as the Chief Audit Executive of MB Financial Bank, N.A. (MB) and was a member of MB's Bank Executive Management Committee. Tabrizi was also the Executive Sponsor of MB's Diversity and Inclusion Committee. Prior to MB, Tabrizi spent 21 years in various management positions at Cole Taylor Bank, most recently as Group Senior Vice President, a member of the Executive Management Committee and a prior Chair of the Risk Management Committee. Tabrizi also held various management positions at software developer Infortext Systems and Laventhol and Horwath, CPAs.

"Joining First Women's Bank provides me with a truly unique opportunity to use my broad experience to help build an innovative, purpose-driven commercial bank," said Tabrizi. "There's been enormous excitement about the Bank and its mission to support the growth of small businesses and the women's economy. I'm thrilled to be part of this entrepreneurial leadership team."

About First Women's Bank

First Women's Bank will be an innovative, women-led commercial bank on a mission to grow the small business economy and advance the role of women within it. The Bank will serve a diverse national deposit and lending market from one flagship location in Chicago.

