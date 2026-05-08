First Year Time Attack Driver Adam Slowinski Emerges as Front Runner Against Experienced Competitors

NEW YORK, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Competitive driver Adam Slowinski's racing career has been in the fast lane ever since he first got into the sport by accident – literally. What started as a virtual hobby turned into something much bigger in the real world and now, this first-time track attack driver not only has the world's most track modified BMW G82, but he is already beating out seasoned drivers and setting new records. And this is just the beginning.

Adam Slowinski Adam Slowinski takes the win at Carolina Motorsports Park for the 2026 GRIDLIFE season opener.

After injuring his dominant right hand back in 2017, Slowinski took up sim racing as a constructive and restorative outlet. His uncle encouraged him to take his love of racing to a track for years, but it wasn't until after he passed away that he heard his uncle's voice in his head telling him to buy a track-focused car. That would manifest into him purchasing a BM2 M4 Competition xDrive and a true love affair for the sport of racing.

It was clear from the starting line of his first event that he had real talent, and the time spent on his car was already paying off. He didn't just do well, in fact, he outperformed competitors with years of experience under their belts. Adam placed first in Unlimited 1 class at the 2025 SCCA Time Trial Nationals held at Pittsburgh International Race Complex and even set a new lap record with SCCA with a time of 1:46.465.

His BMW M4 Competition xDrive, which currently produces 810-wheel horsepower on stock turbos, transmission and an unbuilt motor, is famous in its own right. Modifying the car has been a true passion project which he credits to M Life Auto Care in Valley Stream, New York, where the owner has played a crucial role in bringing his vision to life, providing the mechanical support behind his ongoing efforts to refine and perfect the car. The completely modified BMW also features a modified aerodynamic package directly off the GT4 G82 M4 Racecar.

It's been ready, set, go and still going for Adam, who has since raced at Carolina Motorsports during the 2026 GRIDLIFE season opener, where he took first place in trackmod and reset the trackmod AWD record. He isn't slowing down any time sooner – Adam is currently gearing up for the next GRIDLIFE event being held at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Georgia, a significantly more challenging and technical track where he hopes to maintain his position and potentially break yet another record.

Having proven he can be competitive as an independent driver against full teams, his focus now is on securing the partnerships and resources necessary to compete at an even higher level to sustain success long term.

"I'm proud of what we've accomplished so far, especially competing independently. Moving forward, it's about continuing to build momentum and hopefully taking the next step toward a more complete, professional program," he said.

https://grassrootsmotorsports.com/news/gutted-bmw-m4-competition-good-for-over-800-horsepower-fastfriday/

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SOURCE Adam Slowinski