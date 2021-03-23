FirstCall Medical Center Provides Lifesaving Treatment for COVID-19 Patients in Maryland

ODENTON, Md., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstCall Medical Center is honored to partner with the State of Maryland to provide BAM/Etesvimab (monoclonal antibodies) for the treatment of high-risk COVID-19 patients. They are proud to be the only private company in Maryland working with the state to offer this lifesaving treatment to their community and their patients.

FirstCall Medical Center Infusion Center

This treatment is for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are at high risk for hospitalization or decompensation. For those who qualify, the medication is free and the infusion treatment is typically covered by insurance. FirstCall Medical Center is the only center in Anne Arundel County to offer this type of infusion treatment.

For physicians, the referral process is simple. FirstCall Medical Center houses its own private call center, which makes getting patients their treatments easy and convenient. Patients and/or health care professionals should call FirstCall Medical Center at (443) 459-1095 and information for treatment will be provided and the qualification process completed. This lifesaving treatment has been shown to keep high-risk patients with COVID-19 out of hospitals and from decompensating/getting worse from COVID-19.

Media Contact:

Ron Elfenbein, M.D.

[email protected]

410-507-9698

SOURCE FirstCall Medical Center