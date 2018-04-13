FirstCare Health Plans Announces NCQA Recertification

NCQA Health Plan Accreditation, the industry's most meticulous, comprehensive and transparent health care accreditation program, is nationally recognized for its evaluation of the quality of health care services that a health plan provides its members.

"This accreditation, and our recertification, confirms that FirstCare continues to fulfill our commitment to quality for our members," said FirstCare President and CEO Darnell Dent. "We are honored to be recognized for our hard work and dedication to providing Texans with access to high-quality care and remaining strong in our belief that our communities should be healthy."

NCQA accreditation provides consumers and businesses with an unbiased third-party review to verify, score and publicly report health plan performance across the nation in five categories including: Access and Service, Qualified Providers, Staying Healthy, Getting Better and Living with Illness.

"This recertification recognizes the hard work and dedication our staff puts forth on a daily basis to ensure our members receive the best care from the highest quality providers," commented FirstCare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adolfo Valadez. "Meeting NCQA's rigorous standards demonstrates our commitment to providing quality health care services to the people of Texas, and it proves to anyone seeking affordable, high-quality health care coverage that they will receive the best from FirstCare Health Plans."

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Web site (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices.

About FirstCare Health Plans

Our mission is to provide access to high quality, affordable health care through strong partnerships in the communities we serve. Since 1985, we've been serving the health care needs of members across North, West, and Central Texas. Today, our service area includes 143 counties, with local offices in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, and corporate offices in Austin, Texas. We offer a wide range of HMO, PPO, HSA, and ASO products through a variety of programs, including small and large employer plans; state, federal and teacher plans; government programs; and the Health Insurance Marketplace. With the support of our owners, Covenant Health in Lubbock and Hendrick Health System in Abilene, we serve over 170,000 members. For more information, please visit FirstCare.com.

