FirstCare Health Plans Continuing Support for United Way

AUSTIN, Texas, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, officials at FirstCare Health Plans announced another successful year supporting the Austin and Lubbock United Way Organizations—raising over twenty-five thousand dollars, combined, in employee and corporate matching contributions for the charities in 2017.

Top: FirstCare President and CEO Darnell Dent (right) and United Way for Greater Austin Development Officer Terry Floor at FirstCare’s corporate headquarters Bottom: (Pictured left to right) Lubbock Area United Way President/CEO Glenn Chocran, FirstCare Key Account Executive Jessica Jolly, FirstCare Human Resources Manager Stephanie Young, and Lubbock Area United Way VP of Annual Campaigns Lynn Owens

"FirstCare employees take great pride in being a part of the communities we serve," said FirstCare President/CEO Darnell Dent. "One of our core beliefs, as a company, is that all Texans and our communities should be healthy—and the United Way helps us support that belief by providing resources to Texans in need. And, as we saw with a number of large-scale events in Texas over the past year, when we can extend our support to the United Way, we're standing behind our belief structure and corporate mission."

This year, FirstCare's offices in Lubbock and the corporate headquarters in Austin teamed up to raise these funds—surpassing internal goals while continuing to contribute to an organization helping their communities, as well as the rest of Texas.

"I'm proud of our employees' efforts for this cause," said Dent. "This bond and sense of community sets FirstCare apart from other health plans in Texas. We are here, we are a part of the community and we're already looking forward to how we can continue contributing throughout the remainder of 2018 and beyond."

About FirstCare Health Plans

Our mission is to provide access to high quality, affordable health care through strong partnerships in the communities we serve. Since 1985, we've been serving the health care needs of members across North, West, and Central Texas. Today, our service area includes 143 counties, with local offices in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, and corporate offices in Austin, Texas. We offer a wide range of HMO, PPO, HSA, and ASO products through a variety of programs, including small and large employer plans; state, federal and teacher plans; government programs; and the Health Insurance Marketplace. With the support of our owners, Covenant Health in Lubbock and Hendrick Health System in Abilene, we serve over 165,000 members. For more information, please visit FirstCare.com.

