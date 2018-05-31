FirstCare Health Plans Names New Claims Director

"With her proven experience and service to the organization, Carolyn was the right choice to fill this position, and I thank her for her loyal service to FirstCare," said FirstCare President and CEO Darnell Dent. "Since joining the FirstCare family in August 2016, she distinguished herself as an effective leader for our Claims team. She provides a wealth of experience to the department, and we are excited about her new role with the company."

Prior to FirstCare, Kirchner worked at Banner Health in Tucson, Arizona, for 11 years where she held a number of positions in their Claims Department—with increasing responsibility during her tenure there.

Kirchner holds a bachelor's degree in Health Administration, with a concentration in Management, from the University of Phoenix. She will continue to be based out of FirstCare's headquarters in Austin, Texas.

About FirstCare Health Plans

Our mission is to provide access to high quality, affordable health care through strong partnerships in the communities we serve. Since 1985, we've been serving the health care needs of members across North, West, and Central Texas. Today, our service area includes 143 counties, with local offices in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, and corporate offices in Austin, Texas. We offer a wide range of HMO, PPO, HSA, and ASO products through a variety of programs, including small and large employer plans; state, federal and teacher plans; government programs; and the Health Insurance Marketplace. With the support of our owners, Covenant Health in Lubbock and Hendrick Health System in Abilene, we serve over 165,000 members. For more information, please visit FirstCare.com.

