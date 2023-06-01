FIRSTCLOSE ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT REALIGNMENT

News provided by

FirstClose

01 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET


Tim Smith Moves to Chief Strategy Officer, Craig Austin to Chief Revenue Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstClose, Inc., a leading fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, announced today that Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Tim Smith has been appointed to Chief Strategy Officer and Craig Austin, Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development, has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer.

Both Smith and Austin will report to Tedd Smith, FirstClose's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

In the newly created Chief Strategy Officer role, Smith will be responsible for guiding FirstClose as it leverages emerging disruptive technologies. As part of his responsibilities, Smith will work closely with regulators, industry, and academia to identify and develop promising partnerships with vendors, credit union leagues, state banking associations, CUSOs, and other strategic partnerships to help realize the company's strategic goals and to anticipate future customer needs.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Austin will be responsible for further accelerating revenue growth, increasing sales efficiency and building an organization to deliver results for FirstClose clients and partners. In this role, he will lead FirstClose's go-to-market activity, business development, sales, account management and the continued evolution of the FirstClose partner ecosystem. Austin joined FirstClose in 2022 with an extensive background software-as-a-service (SaaS) and enterprise technology sales.

"Over the past two years, FirstClose has experienced record growth and broad industry acceptance under Tim's sales leadership, and this momentum accelerated even faster since Craig has come on board," said Tedd Smith, Chief Executive Officer at FirstClose. "The new roles and responsibilities recognize their individual strengths and position FirstClose to achieve its next levels of growth and product leadership."

About FirstClose

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose, Inc. provides fintech solutions to HELOC and mortgage lenders nationwide.  The company's mission is to increase profitability and reduce cost for mortgage lenders. FirstClose makes this possible through offering systems and relationships that enable lenders to assist the lender's borrowers more effectively, reduce closing costs, and ultimately shorten closing times. For more information, visit firstclose.com.

SOURCE FirstClose

Also from this source

America First Credit Union to Offer Instant Home Equity Through FirstClose™

FirstClose Adds Vendor Gateway to its Digital Home Equity Solution

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.