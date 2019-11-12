FirstClose Completes a Credit Facility with Pacific Western Bank; Westlake Securities Serves as Advisor

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstClose (the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for mortgage lenders nationwide, announced today that it has completed a credit facility with Pacific Western Bank.

By providing capital to grow its market share, the multi-million dollar facility will assist the Company with the exceptional growth it is experiencing from the demand for the Company's technology solutions by mortgage, home equity, and HELOC lenders.

"This credit facility provides us with the right type of funding at the right time in our trajectory as FirstClose continues on a path of growth," said Tedd Smith, CEO of FirstClose. "We are experiencing consistent year-over-year growth, and are excited for the future." The Company has additional growth plans for 2020 and beyond as it continues to increase its reach in the marketplace and grow its lender value proposition.

Westlake Securities served as the exclusive financial advisor to the management team of FirstClose on the facility.

About FirstClose

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose provides technology solutions to mortgage lenders nationwide and serves as a middleware application that provides access to a host of national and local real estate service providers via the web or through direct integration into various loan origination systems. The FirstClose reporting suite is the first comprehensive solution with capabilities to deliver title, flood, valuation and other important data elements in a single report. For more information, visit www.firstclose.com.

About Westlake Securities

Westlake Securities is a middle-market investment bank founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas. The Firm provides strategy, capital raising and M&A advisory services, and its principals have deep experience in advising, operating and investing in middle market companies. For more information, please visit: www.westlakesecurities.com

Disclosures: Investment Banking Services and Securities offered through Independent Investment Bankers Corp., a broker-dealer, Member FINRA / SIPC. Westlake Securities is not affiliated with Independent Investment Bankers Corp.

SOURCE: Westlake IB, LLC

