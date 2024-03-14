FirstClose Equity's™ Order Management Module Now Available to Encompass® Users

— API Integration Allows LOS Users to Originate HELOCs and Home Equity Loans in Days —

AUSTIN, Texas, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstClose, Inc., a leading fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, announced today that its home equity settlement services ordering module within FirstClose Equity is now available in Encompass leveraging the latest API integration framework from Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). This modern framework enables industry participants to integrate with ICE solutions and provide their services to loan originators and servicers through secure API-enabled technology.

FirstClose Equity's order management module is a loan-centric platform that streamlines the ordering and management of settlement services including flood certifications, property condition reports, title insurance, automated valuation models (AVMs), desktop valuations, hybrid and full appraisals, among other things.

"ICE and FirstClose share a commitment to driving efficiency in the industry and making the path to homeownership as streamlined and accessible as possible," said Tedd Smith, Chief Executive Officer at FirstClose. "With this API integration, an Encompass user can be up and running on our order management module within a matter of weeks."

The new FirstClose Equity module replaces the existing FirstClose ONE product and is currently in limited release with a handful of pilot customers, including Mascoma Bank and Sandy Spring Bank. Encompass users interested in participating in the limited release should contact [email protected] for more information.

About FirstClose

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose, Inc. provides fintech solutions to HELOC and mortgage lenders nationwide. The company's mission is to increase profitability and reduce cost for mortgage lenders. FirstClose makes this possible through offering systems and relationships that enable lenders to assist the lender's borrowers more effectively, reduce closing costs, and ultimately shorten closing times. For more information, visit firstclose.com.

