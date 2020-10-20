FirstClose Launches Digital Lending Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstClose, Inc., a leading Fintech provider of lending solutions for banks, credit unions, and lenders nationwide, announces the launch of the FirstClose ONE™ Digital Lending Platform (DLP), the first and only web-based home equity calculator and branded application management solution.

DLP modernizes the lending process from "Hello" to "Here's Your Money" to help lenders deliver actionable data into their digital lending strategies. The DLP expands the Equity IQ™ lead capture platform which gives consumers instant access to their home equity position and PDF access to a detailed home equity report which includes local neighborhood comparable homes used in its value assessment. Transparently consumers can review Loan Product offerings, check rates and browse the estimated monthly payments based on the CLTV qualification requirements all without officially applying.

Today, loan approval has never been easier than with FirstClose ONE™'s DLP. This one platform provides a world-class borrower experience utilizing customized application pages with upfront conditional loan approvals. All loan submissions are instantly delivered with data and documents integrated into the LOS.

This streamlined workflow helps manufacture loan files, eliminates touches, and lowers the cost to produce this type of loan.

Successful lending strategy involves leveraging property and borrower data intelligence instantly and in innovative ways to create One Solution that brings together today's best lending practices, verified data, and robotic process automation to meet today's demanding consumer needs.

"The demand for digital automation has significantly increased," said Tim Smith, CRO, and Lending Luminary. "We listened to our customers and created an optimal digital lending experience delivered through our FirstClose One platform, enhancing the customer experience and dramatically reducing the time it takes to fulfill a loan request. Do more, be lean and close more loans with less touches."

About FirstClose

FirstClose is a highly respected financial technology provider of best-in-class property & borrower data intelligence and settlement services nationwide. FirstClose ONE™, an award-winning SaaS solution, built by our in-house software engineering teams, combines everything from application to closing (credit, valuation, title, tax, flood, income verification, automated decisioning, closing, and recording) on ONE easy-to-navigate platform for residential lending. FirstClose ONE™ technology platform leverages property data, borrower provided data, and industry-leading partners to simplify vendor management by consolidating vendors within ONE platform. FirstClose enables residential lenders to compete for and close mortgage and consumer loans, unlike any other industry solution. For more information, visit www.firstclose.com, email [email protected] or call 1-877-677-DATA (3282).

Media Contact:

Michael Hammond JD, CMT

Founder & President

NexLevel Advisors

[email protected]

734-775-4879

Related Files

FirstClose-Logo-Color.pdf

SOURCE FirstClose

Related Links

https://firstclose.com/

