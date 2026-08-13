FirstComm Expands Cloud Communications Portfolio with Launch of Hosted Hospitality Solution for Hotels and Resorts

Purpose-built cloud communications platform integrates with leading Property Management Systems to elevate guest experiences, improve staff efficiency, and modernize hotel operations.

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstComm, a leading provider of advanced communications and managed technology services, today announced the launch of FirstComm Hosted Hospitality, a cloud-based communications platform purpose-built for hotels, resorts, and multi-property hospitality organizations.

As hotels continue replacing aging PBX systems and investing in digital guest experiences, the need for modern, hospitality-focused communications has never been greater. FirstComm Hosted Hospitality combines enterprise-grade cloud communications with seamless Property Management System (PMS) integration, enabling hospitality organizations to automate guest interactions, simplify staff communications, and improve operational efficiency from check-in through check-out.

"At FirstComm, everything we do begins with our commitment to our customers," said Paul Van Hyfte, Chief Executive Officer of FirstComm. "Hosted Hospitality is another example of how we're investing in solutions that help our customers deliver exceptional experiences while simplifying their day-to-day operations. By listening to the evolving needs of the hospitality industry, we're able to provide innovative, reliable technology backed by the responsive service and support our customers have come to expect from FirstComm."

Unlike traditional hotel phone systems that often require expensive hardware and ongoing maintenance, FirstComm Hosted Hospitality delivers a cloud-based solution that is easy to deploy, manage, and scale across single properties or entire hotel portfolios.

Key capabilities include:

Personalized guest communications

Automated welcome announcements

Guest or staff-scheduled wake-up calls

Guest and staff messaging

Voicemail and voicemail-to-email

Multi-language support in 18 languages

Seamless room phone activation during check-in and check-out

Web-based administration

Housekeeping room status updates

Maid and housekeeping codes

Minibar reporting

Automated attendant

Optional call accounting

Multi-property support

By connecting communications directly with PMS workflows, hotel staff can spend less time managing technology and more time delivering memorable guest experiences.

Hosted Hospitality joins FirstComm's growing portfolio of cloud communications and managed technology solutions, including Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, Internet Connectivity, SD-WAN, Managed Security, and POTS Replacement.

Hospitality organizations interested in learning more or scheduling a personalized demonstration can visit www.firstcomm.com or contact FirstComm at (800) 860-2934.

About FirstComm

FirstComm is a leading provider of communication solutions and managed technology services for businesses across the United States. With a focus on reliability, service quality, and customer success, FirstComm delivers cloud communications, connectivity, managed security, and advanced networking solutions that help organizations operate more efficiently and securely.

For more information, visit www.firstcomm.com.

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SOURCE FirstComm