FirstComm Launches AscendOne, A Unified UC + CC + AI Platform Transforming Business Communications

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstComm today announced the launch of AscendOne, a next-generation unified communications platform that brings voice, messaging, meetings, contact center, and AI-powered productivity tools together in one seamless solution. Designed to simplify how organizations connect with customers and employees, AscendOne helps businesses modernize communications, improve continuity, and scale with confidence.

To power AscendOne, FirstComm has selected Intermedia Intelligent Communications, a leading global provider of AI-powered cloud communications, collaboration, and customer engagement solutions, as its strategic partner. This partnership strengthens FirstComm's ability to deliver enterprise-grade innovation while reinforcing its commitment to exceptional customer experiences, reliability, and long-term value. Intermedia provides the underlying cloud communications platform and AI capabilities that help partners like FirstComm to build, brand, and deliver their own unified solutions.

Built for organizations seeking simplicity, scalability, and superior customer engagement, AscendOne replaces outdated phone systems and fragmented communication tools with one integrated platform. Customers benefit from a consistent, intuitive experience across channels - managed through a single interface - while gaining the flexibility to grow, adapt, and enable employees to do more with AI. AscendOne is backed by FirstComm's 99.999% uptime and U.S.-based 24/7/365 support, ensuring businesses stay connected when it matters most.

AscendOne integrates high-impact AI capabilities directly into daily workflows, including meeting recaps, voicemail transcription, interaction summaries, sentiment analytics, and real-time coaching for contact center teams. These tools help employees stay organized, reduce manual work, and improve service quality without extra licensing or per-minute charges.

"With AscendOne, we're delivering on our promise to bring customers a reliable, scalable platform that makes communication effortless," said Paul Van Hyfte, CEO. "Business continuity, support, and simplicity are at the core of what we do, and AscendOne takes that even further with single-click management and practical AI tools that empower every employee to get more done, serve customers faster, and work with greater confidence."

From office to hybrid to fully remote teams, AscendOne provides a consistent experience across devices with:

A feature-rich cloud phone system and 100+ enterprise calling features

HD video meetings, collaboration tools, and seamless desktop-to-mobile transitions

Omni-channel contact center capabilities across voice, SMS, chat, and email

Company-wide texting, AI-powered messaging, and integrated file sharing

AscendOne simplifies IT operations through a single management portal for UC, CC, Microsoft Teams integration, analytics, and compliance. Predictable per-user pricing removes the hidden AI fees and complex tiers common with competing platforms.

For organizations using Microsoft Teams, AscendOne adds full enterprise calling and contact center functionality without requiring additional Teams Phone licensing, keeping collaboration workflows intact while extending advanced voice capabilities.

About FirstComm

FirstComm is a leading provider of communication solutions and managed technology services for businesses across the United States. With a focus on reliability, service quality, and customer success, FirstComm delivers cloud communications, connectivity, managed security, and advanced networking solutions that help organizations operate more efficiently and securely. For more information, visit FirstComm.com.

