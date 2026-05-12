FirstComm Announces Mike Bee as Vice President of Sales

Industry veteran brings more than two decades of telecommunications experience and a proven track record of revenue growth

AKRON, Ohio, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstComm, a leading provider of advanced communications and managed technology services, today announced the appointment of Mike Bee as Vice President of Sales. This strategic hire further strengthens the company's leadership team as it continues to expand its market presence and accelerate growth.

Bee joins FirstComm with more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, where he has consistently delivered strong revenue performance and built high-performing sales teams. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales at Verve Cloud, where he accelerated business growth and achieved measurable results in a highly competitive market.

Prior to joining Verve in 2015, Bee held senior sales roles at Cox Business, AT&T, and CenturyLink (formerly TW Telecom). Throughout his career, he has established a strong track record of exceeding targets, cultivating long-term client and partner relationships, and leading teams focused on consistent execution and performance.

"Mike's depth of industry experience and his proven ability to drive growth make him an outstanding addition to our leadership team," said Paul Van Hyfte, CEO of FirstComm. "His experience building successful sales organizations and developing talent will be key as we continue to expand our reach and deliver value to our customers."

Bee has earned multiple top-performer honors over the course of his career, including President's Club and Winner's Circle awards—recognition of his commitment to excellence and consistent performance.

"I'm excited to join FirstComm and be part of a team that is deeply committed to its customers, said Bee. "The company's strong portfolio of solutions and customer-first mindset create a tremendous opportunity. I look forward to working with the team to build on that momentum, deliver an exceptional customer experience, and drive meaningful results for our clients."

Bee's appointment reflects FirstComm's broader strategy of strengthening its leadership team to support service excellence, operational modernization, and customer-focused innovation in 2026 and beyond.

About FirstComm

FirstComm is a leading provider of communication solutions and managed technology services for businesses across the United States. With a focus on reliability, service quality, and customer success, FirstComm delivers cloud communications, connectivity, managed security, and advanced networking solutions that help organizations operate more efficiently and securely. For more information, visit FirstComm.com.

Contact: Katie McCormick

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SOURCE FirstComm