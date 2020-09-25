FirstComm Launches Microsoft Teams Integration: Targeting Enhanced Business Phone Capabilities

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstComm, a leading technology solutions provider of powerful cloud-based communications, networking and security resources, announced today their Microsoft Teams integration - UC Teams, has officially launched in addition to their already powerful UC packages, elevating the functionality and collaboration between hosted business communications and MS Teams. Customers will now be able to experience the full scope of FirstComm UCaaS telephony features directly through their Teams client, with minimal cost and quick implementation.

With UC Teams, clients can seamlessly integrate essential business voice components, such as extension dialing, presence, shared line appearance, etc., into a company's Teams instance, creating an enhanced call experience and optimizing VoIP performance all within the teams instance. "With the massive adoption of MS Teams across the world, we wanted to create a solution that would unify FirstComm's powerful telephony feature sets with the robust collaboration of MS Teams in a simple, easy-to-use offering," said FirstComm's VP of Product & Marketing, Chris Ford.

Not only does UC Teams enhance business voice capabilities directly through the Teams client, but given the UCaaS functionality is hosted through the FirstComm infrastructure, customers are able to capitalize on additional benefits, such as:

Quick Deployment: Client can access functionality quickly and easily - no training or on-boarding necessary.

Client can access functionality quickly and easily - no training or on-boarding necessary. Flexibility: Users have the freedom to control device usability – Chose from modern, hybrid, legacy options – with no additional licenses needed.

Users have the freedom to control device usability – Chose from modern, hybrid, legacy options – with no additional licenses needed. Exceptional Support: All UC Teams customers get access to the high-touch FirstComm support team, ensuring any issues are resolved quickly.

FirstComm's UC Teams offering is yet another valuable solution that allows customers to keep business communications relevant and versatile in an ever-evolving industry. To learn more, connect with us at [email protected].

About FirstComm

FirstComm is a leading technology solutions provider offering unparalleled cloud communications, data, voice, security, and managed services to over 35,000 businesses across the nation. From high-end cloud communications solutions to firewall and data networking, FirstComm offers everything a business needs to stay unified, secure and connected. The power of FirstComm stems from a blend of robust managed solutions and world-class customer experience. FirstComm delivers solutions that align with your business objectives, while providing built-in scalability to accommodate any business demand, ensuring a flexible path for future growth. From white-glove support and deployments to valuable training and educational programs, our goal is to ensure our customers are set for success.

For more information,

Miriam Libonati-Bitton

312-334-1000

[email protected]

