FirstDigital Completes Acquisition of Veracity Networks, Creating the Largest Private Fiber Network in Utah

"Utah has undergone extraordinary growth, making the acquisition of Veracity Networks and its strong presence in Utah the perfect complement to our existing Utah network," said FirstDigital President and CEO Wesley McDougal. " We've had a longstanding relationship with the Veracity team. This is a tremendous opportunity to combine forces and create something special in the state of Utah. We look forward to continue delivering Utah-area businesses with the high-capacity, services they've come to expect from their fiber network provider."

The acquisition of Veracity Networks adds significant fiber networks to the growing FirstDigital footprint across the Western United States. In addition, the acquisition brings a Global Cloud Communication platform which currently services customers across several countries. The combined companies will continue to offer and grow their full suite of telecommunication services with a focus on an enhanced customer experience.

"This acquisition marks a step forward for Veracity customers and team members," said Marshall Erb, CEO of Veracity Networks. "We have matured into a rapidly growing and profitable business offering Internet and Data services on our fiber network as well as a full suite of cloud collaboration and managed services to small, medium and enterprise customers around the World. By joining FirstDigital, our customers have access to the same incredible 'World Class Service with a Local Touch' coupled with the added benefit of FirstDigital's much larger fiber footprint."

The acquisition of Veracity Networks follows FirstDigital's recent purchase of Level 3/CenturyLink's metro network assets across southern Arizona. "FirstDigital looks forward to maintaining Veracity's strong customer base," McDougal said. "We're excited to continue our growth by providing our customers a telecommunications platform that enables their success and continues to expand the FirstDigital fiber network throughout the Western United States."

About FirstDigital

FirstDigital Telecom is a leading fiber-based carrier in the Western United States providing a full suite of Business services including Local Voice, Long Distance, Internet, VOIP, CO-Location, Managed Services and Fiber-to-the-Tower/Premise. Since 2000, FirstDigital has built, operated and maintained fiber networks for enterprises, government, health care, education and financial institutions. The company's customer-centric model gives clients overall economic value, an industry-leading quality of service experience and increased business productivity.

FirstDigital's all fiber network delivers robust business fiber services, including dedicated internet access, dark fiber, Ethernet and data center solutions. The company's advanced fiber network offers direct peering with all major carriers and cloud hyperscalers. With high-speed, low-latency connections, it provides converged internet, voice and data services at speeds of up to 100 Gbps.

To learn more about FirstDigital and our network offerings, visit FirstDigital.com.

