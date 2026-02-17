FirstEnergy Announces 2025 Financial Results, Affirms 2026 Guidance and Provides Long-Term Financial Outlook Focused on Delivering Value to Customers, Communities and Investors

Reports 2025 GAAP earnings of $1.77 per share and Core Earnings (non-GAAP) of $2.55 per share,

at the top end of the increased and revised guidance range

Affirms 2026 Core Earnings guidance range of $2.62 to $2.82 per share,

representing 9% growth versus original 2025 guidance midpoint

Announces 2026-2030 capital investment plan of $36 billion

with expected Core Earnings compounded annual growth near the top end of 6-8%

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) today reported 2025 GAAP earnings of $1.02 billion, or $1.77 per basic share ($1.76 diluted), on revenue of $15.1 billion. These results include the impact of Ohio regulatory orders in the fourth quarter of 2025. In 2024, the company reported GAAP earnings of $978 million, or $1.70 per basic and diluted share, on revenue of $13.5 billion. GAAP results for both periods reflect the impact of additional special items listed below.

Core Earnings (non-GAAP) in 2025 were $2.55 per share, a 7.6% increase compared to Core Earnings of $2.37 per share in 2024.

"In 2025, we reinforced our financial foundation and delivered on the strategies that are moving our company forward," said Brian X. Tierney, FirstEnergy Board Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We deployed $5.6 billion of system investments to enhance reliability while advancing key regulatory strategies that support long-term customer benefits and our commitments to the investment community. We are proud of our solid execution against our capital plan and solid financial discipline, which resulted in Core Earnings of $2.55 per share.

"We are entering 2026 with strong momentum and a proven business model that is driving our transformation into a premier electric company with the financial strength and flexibility to deliver value across all stakeholders," Tierney continued. "Last week our Board approved an increased quarterly dividend that reflects this momentum and our confidence in the company's future.

"Our updated and extended Energize365 investment program builds on this progress. Our $36 billion investment plan for 2026 to 2030 includes more than $19 billion of total transmission investment," Tierney added. "These investments will build a stronger, more resilient grid to minimize outages, prepare for future demand and advance regional, state and national energy priorities."

Outlook

FirstEnergy reaffirmed its 2026 Core Earnings guidance of $2.62 to $2.82 per share. This outlook is supported by the company's Energize365 capital investment plan of $6 billion in 2026 for distribution infrastructure renewal, grid modernization and significant reliability and resiliency enhancements to the high-voltage transmission system.

FirstEnergy's $36 billion Energize365 program for 2026 through 2030 represents an increase of nearly 30% compared to its previous five-year investment plan and results in 10% compounded annual rate base growth through 2030. This investment plan positions FirstEnergy to deliver Core EPS compounded annual growth near the top end of 6-8% from 2026 to 2030.

2025 Results

Core Earnings growth in 2025 reflects FirstEnergy's regulated investment strategy, including the impact of base rates that were implemented in Pennsylvania during the year, total transmission rate base growth of nearly 11% and stronger distribution sales. These factors offset the impacts of higher operating expenses, which include the impact of increased maintenance work in Pennsylvania recovered in new base rates and maintenance activities accelerated into 2025 from 2026. Core Earnings also reflect higher financing costs and dilution in 2025 from the FET equity interest transaction that closed in March 2024.

In the Distribution segment, 2025 Core Earnings increased $0.23 per share compared to 2024, primarily due to new base rates in Pennsylvania that went into effect on Jan. 1, 2025, as well as stronger sales and lower financing costs. This was partially offset by higher planned operating expenses and lower tax benefits. GAAP results in the distribution segment include charges recognized in the fourth quarter of 2025 resulting from PUCO orders related to the Ohio companies' base rate case and legacy matters.

In the Integrated segment, the company's capital investment program drove transmission rate base growth of 14%, resulting in higher transmission-related earnings. Earnings also benefited from stronger customer demand. This was primarily offset by higher operating expenses and increased financing costs.

In the Stand-Alone Transmission segment, 2025 Core Earnings increased primarily due to capital investments that drove a 9% increase in rate base year over year.

Consolidated GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS) to Core (Non-GAAP) EPS Reconciliation







12 Months Ended Dec. 31,









2025 2024



Earnings Attributable to FirstEnergy Corp. (GAAP) - $M



$1,020 $978



Basic EPS (GAAP)



$1.77 $1.70



Excluding Special Items:













Net Pension/OPEB credits



(0.35) (0.06)





Signal Peak earnings impact



— (0.13)





ARO regulatory change



(0.06) 0.27





Debt-related costs



0.03 0.12





Enhanced employee retirement and other related costs



— 0.01





FE Forward cost to achieve



— 0.10





Investigation and other related costs



0.50 0.13





Regulatory charges



0.58 0.09





Reorganization costs



0.06 —





Strategic transaction charges



0.02 0.14





Total Special Items



0.78 0.67



Core EPS (Non-GAAP)



$2.55 $2.37



Per share amounts for the special items above are based on the after-tax effect of each item divided by the number of shares

outstanding for the period. The current and deferred income tax effect was calculated by applying the subsidiaries' statutory

tax rate to the pre-tax amount if deductible/taxable. The income tax rate ranges from 21% to 29%. Basic EPS (GAAP), and Core

EPS (non-GAAP) are based on 577 million shares for the full year of 2025 and 575 million shares for the full year of 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to certain financial measures, including Core Earnings (non-GAAP) per share ("Core EPS"), as "non-GAAP financial measures," which are not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and exclude the impact of "special items" from earnings attributable to FirstEnergy Corp., as reflected in the table above. Core EPS is calculated based on the weighted average number of common shares outstanding in the respective period.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, including Core EPS, to evaluate the company's and its segments' performance and manage its operations and frequently references these non-GAAP financial measures in its decision-making, using them to facilitate historical and ongoing performance comparisons. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures of Core EPS provides consistent and comparable measures of performance of its businesses on an ongoing basis. Management also believes that this measure is useful to shareholders and other interested parties to understand performance trends and evaluate the company against its peer group by presenting period-over-period operating results without the effect of certain special items that may not be consistent or comparable across periods or across the company's peer group. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to complement, and are not considered as alternatives to, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which for Core EPS is EPS attributable to FirstEnergy Corp. (GAAP), as reconciled in the above table. Also, such non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities.

Special items represent charges incurred or benefits realized that management believes are not indicative of, or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the company's ongoing core activities and results of operations or otherwise warrant separate classification. More detail on special items for the period can be found in the Company's Strategic and Financial Highlights, available at the company's Investor Information website – www.firstenergycorp.com/ir.

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measures



A quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures, including 2026 Core EPS and Core EPS CAGR projections, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not provided because comparable GAAP measures for such measures are not available without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying measures that would be necessary for such reconciliation. Specifically, management cannot, without unreasonable effort, predict the impact of these special items in the context of Core EPS guidance and Core EPS CAGR projections because these items, which could be significant, are difficult to predict and may be highly variable. In addition, the company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Forward-looking statements, including these special items, are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements," below.

Investor Materials and Teleconference



FirstEnergy's Strategic and Financial Highlights presentation is posted on the company's Investor Information website – www.firstenergycorp.com/ir. It can be accessed through the Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results link. Important information may be disseminated initially or exclusively via the company's Investor Information website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

The company invites investors, customers and other interested parties to listen to a live webcast of its teleconference for financial analysts and view presentation slides at 9:00 a.m. EST tomorrow. FirstEnergy management will present an overview of the company's financial results followed by a question-and-answer session. The teleconference and presentation can be accessed on the Investor Information website by selecting the Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast link. The webcast and presentation will be archived on the website.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. FirstEnergy's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

