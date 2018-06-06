FirstEnergy Announces Leadership Promotions to Support Transmission and Distribution Growth

Mark Mroczynski, formerly executive director, Transmission Programs, has been promoted to vice president, Construction and Design Services. In this position, he will oversee project management, transmission and substation design, and construction activities related to the company's "Energizing the Future" transmission expansion effort and its emerging technologies initiative.

Reporting to Mroczynski are Bill Boyd, who has been named executive director, Transmission Programs, and Randy Frame, named executive director, Emerging Technologies Program. Frame will work together with Meghan Beringer, promoted to executive director, Emerging Technologies Strategy, to guide the company's efforts for strategic planning and implementation of advanced technologies. Beringer reports to Senior Vice President, Strategy Gary Benz.

Biographical Information

Mroczynski began his career at FirstEnergy in 2004 as supervisor of Technical Services for the Bruce Mansfield Power Plant. He has held leadership positions with fossil generation, transmission programs and operations support for Ohio Edison and Penn Power. Mroczynski earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from The University of Akron and a Master of Business Administration from Kent State University.

Frame joined the company in 1982 as an engineering assistant at Ohio Edison. He has held a number of management positions in sales, energy delivery, supply chain and Toledo Edison. Most recently, he served as regional president of Ohio Edison. He earned an associate degree and a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering technology from The University of Akron.

Beringer joined FirstEnergy's Business Analytics group in 2008. She has held management positions in the company's supply chain group and most recently served as director, Investor Relations. Beringer earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from The University of Dayton and a Juris Doctorate from Northern Kentucky University's Salmon P. Chase College of Law.

Boyd has worked for the company since 1982, when he began at the Perry Nuclear Power Plant. He held several transmission and distribution engineering positions before holding leadership positions in energy delivery asset management, project management, and vegetation management. Most recently, he was vice president, Asset Management. Boyd earned a Bachelor of Science in engineering from Cleveland State University.

