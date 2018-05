FirstEnergy CEO Jones Addresses Shareholders

Speaking to shareholders gathered for FirstEnergy's annual meeting, Jones said the theme of this year's event, "Building a Brighter Future," reflects the company's mission statement and captures the spirit of what it hopes to accomplish. Earlier this year, FirstEnergy announced plans to spend more than $10 billion in capital investments throughout its transmission and distribution system over the next three years. These investments are expected to support a projected annual operating earnings (non-GAAP) growth rate of 6 to 8 percent in FirstEnergy's regulated businesses through 2021*.

More important, Jones said, the investments will fund a number of improvements designed to make the company's electric system more secure and responsive to the growing energy needs of customers.

"Through our multibillion-dollar Energizing the Future initiative, we're keeping pace with customer demand for electricity by upgrading and modernizing our transmission system," Jones said. "We plan to invest up to $4.8 billion from 2018 through 2021 on these improvements – including nearly 1,200 smart grid projects that are designed to make our system more robust, secure and resistant to extreme weather events. Many of these projects take advantage of new technologies that minimize the threat of physical and cyberattacks. All of them are important to providing customers with the power they need, when they need it."

Jones said FirstEnergy's transition to becoming a fully regulated company – one that's better positioned to provide enhanced service to customers while delivering stable, long-term value to shareholders – was accelerated by the recent Chapter 11 filings of FirstEnergy Solutions, its subsidiaries and FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company. The Chapter 11 filings did not include FirstEnergy or its distribution, transmission, regulated generation or Allegheny Energy Supply subsidiaries.

"I'm confident that FirstEnergy will emerge from this process even stronger – with the resources we need to deliver greater value to shareholders and provide customers with the safe, reliable and affordable service they expect and deserve," Jones said.

Preliminary Voting Results

FirstEnergy also announced preliminary voting results from its 2018 Annual Meeting. Shareholders reelected each of the 12 nominees to the company's Board of Directors and ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm. On an advisory basis, shareholders also approved named executive officer compensation.

Based on preliminary results, the management proposals to amend the company's governing documents to replace existing supermajority voting requirements with a majority voting power threshold, implement majority voting for uncontested director elections and implement proxy access each failed to receive the requisite vote.

A non-binding shareholder proposal requesting a reduction in the threshold to call special shareholder meetings also failed to receive the requisite vote.

All preliminary voting results are subject to final certification.

The following directors were elected to one-year terms:

Paul T. Addison , retired managing director of Salomon Smith Barney (Citigroup)

, retired managing director of (Citigroup) Michael J. Anderson , chairman and retired chief executive officer of The Andersons, Inc.

, chairman and retired chief executive officer of The Andersons, Inc. Steven J. Demetriou , chairman and chief executive officer and director of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

, chairman and chief executive officer and director of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Julia L. Johnson , president of NetCommunications, LLC

, president of NetCommunications, LLC Charles E. Jones , president and chief executive officer of FirstEnergy Corp.

, president and chief executive officer of FirstEnergy Corp. Donald T. Misheff , retired managing partner of the Northeast Ohio offices of Ernst & Young LLP

, retired managing partner of the offices of Ernst & Young LLP Thomas N. Mitchell , retired president, chief executive officer and director of Ontario Power Generation Inc.

, retired president, chief executive officer and director of Ontario Power Generation Inc. James F. O'Neil III , former partner, Western Commerce Group

, former partner, Western Commerce Group Christopher D. Pappas , president, chief executive officer and director of Trinseo S.A.

, president, chief executive officer and director of Trinseo S.A. Sandra Pianalto , retired president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland .

, retired president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of . Luis A. Reyes , retired regional administrator of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

, retired regional administrator of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Dr. Jerry Sue Thornton , chief executive officer of Dream Catcher Educational Consulting, retired president and president emeritus of Cuyahoga Community College .

