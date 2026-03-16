FirstEnergy Crews Ready for More Severe Weather as Restoration from Windstorm Continues

AKRON, Ohio, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Another round of severe weather is moving into FirstEnergy Corp.'s (NYSE: FE) service area today, and the company is prepared to respond to any power outages it may cause.

Since Friday, powerful winds have affected more than 800,000 customers across Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Maryland, and crews have restored power to more than 96% of the customers impacted. Extensive repairs have included replacing nearly 600 broken poles, more than 225,000 feet of wire and 1,300 utility pole crossarms and braces.

FirstEnergy is closely watching two additional rounds of storms expected this afternoon and tonight. These storms could bring wind gusts of 50 to 65 miles per hour, 1 to 2 inches of rain and the potential for isolated tornadoes, particularly in Maryland, New Jersey and the eastern half of Pennsylvania. Some areas may also see accumulating snow.

Crews remain fully engaged as today's weather approaches. More than 3,400 outside line workers, tree crews, hazard responders and other support personnel have joined more than 7,000 FirstEnergy workers to support 24/7 restoration efforts. As new outages occur, focus will remain on restoring power first to customers who have been without service the longest.

How We Restore Power After a Storm

FirstEnergy follows a formal restoration process to restore service as quickly as safely possible:

Clear hazards – like downed power lines, trees and blocked roads Repair high-voltage lines that provide electricity to local lines Restore power to critical public service facilities Address outages affecting the most customers Fix localized issues and restore power to individual customers

Sustained high winds impact our ability to work in the air and can delay restoration efforts until crews can safely use bucket trucks. Fallen trees and blocked roads may also delay access to outage locations.

Customer Safety and Preparedness Tips

FirstEnergy encourages customers to stay weather‑aware, have a plan in place and put safety first as storms move through the area:

Stay 30 feet away from downed power lines – call 911 immediately

Secure loose outdoor items including garbage cans, furniture and trampolines

Charge phones and essential devices

Keep flashlights, batteries and a radio ready

Store water if you rely on a well pump

Have no‑cook foods on hand

Steer clear of trees and utility poles in high winds

How to Report an Outage

If you lose power during the storm, please report your outage:

Call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877)

Text OUT to LIGHTS (544487)

Online at firstenergycorp.com/outages

Get Outage Updates

Text REG to 544487 to sign up for outage text alerts. Once signed up, text STAT to 544487 to get the latest update for your home

Log into your online account

View our outage maps

FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy on X: @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.