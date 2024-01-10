FirstEnergy Crews Restoring Power to Customers Amid Continued Winter Storm

High winds, heavy rain, ice and snow combine to knock out electric service to more than 310,000 FirstEnergy customers

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Service has been restored to more than 247,000 of the approximately 310,000 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) customers who lost power due to strong winds, heavy rain, ice and snow that began impacting the entire eastern half of the country on Tuesday.

The powerful winter storm system brought strong winds exceeding 60 mph in parts of Ohio and western Pennsylvania, along with rainfall exceeding two inches in parts of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Areas of West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania also saw accumulating ice and snow early yesterday. Gusty conditions accompanied by snow squalls are expected to continue through this evening, with flooding expected in parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey that experienced the highest rain totals.

The tree- and flood-related damage is widespread, consisting of hundreds of broken poles and crossarms, downed power lines, and fallen trees and debris blocking road access. Our primary focus at this stage is to remove any hazards and assess the damage so that our crews can access the site of an outage and begin to safely make the repairs. Due to the extent of damage and continued inclement weather, restoration work is expected to continue over the next few days, particularly in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

All internal line crews, hazard responders, forestry crews, contractors, safety and other support personnel are involved in storm response, and significant additional outside resources have deployed to assist with the restoration effort. Though downed trees, localized flooding and road closures can slow progress, crews will continue to work around the clock to safely make repairs and ensure service to all customers has been restored.

Current outage updates as of 10 a.m. today include:

The Illuminating Company: Approximately 32,200 customers in northeast Ohio lost power due to the storms, and 2,500 customers remain without service. The majority of customers are expected to have power restored by 4 p.m. on Thursday , Jan. 11.

Ohio Edison: Approximately 19,900 customers in northern, eastern and central Ohio lost power due to the storm, and 800 remain without service. Power is expected to be restored to Ohio Edison customers impacted by yesterday's weather this morning.

Penn Power: Approximately 3,600 customers in western Pennsylvania lost power due to the storm, and 430 remain without service. The hardest hit area was Mercer County. The majority of customers are expected to have power restored by 11 p.m. today.

Penelec: Approximately 77,400 customers in northern and central Pennsylvania lost power due to the storm, and 16,300 remain without service. Work will continue to restore power to many customers throughout the day today, with restoration expected for customers in the Oil City and Meadville areas by 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12. Restoration in the hardest hit area of Erie County is expected by 11 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13.

West Penn Power: Approximately 37,000 customers in western Pennsylvania lost power due to the storm, and 5,900 remain without service. The majority of customers are expected to have power restored by 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.

Met-Ed: Approximately 22,900 customers in eastern Pennsylvania lost power due to the storm, and 6,700 remain without service. The majority of customers are expected to have power restored by 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Mon Power: Approximately 22,000 customers in West Virginia lost power due to the storm, and 6,700 remain without service. The majority of customers are expected to have power restored by 11 p.m. today.

Potomac Edison: Approximately 9,000 customers in the West Virginia panhandle and Maryland lost power due to the storm, and 1,950 remain without service. The majority of customers are expected to have power restored by 11 p.m. this evening.

JCP&L: Approximately 85,100 customers in New Jersey lost power due to the storm, and 25,600 remain without service. Hardest hit areas include Hunterdon, Sussex and Passaic counties in northern New Jersey, and Monmouth, Ocean and Burlington counties in central New Jersey. The majority of customers are expected to have power restored by 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11.

How to Report Power Outages and Downed Lines

Customers who have experienced a service interruption due to the storm are encouraged to report their outage if they have not already done so by calling 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877), texting OUT to LIGHTS (544487) or clicking the "Outages" link on firstenergycorp.com.

FirstEnergy customers can sign up to receive email and text message alert notifications for updates after they've reported a power outage. Customers can also use two-way text messaging to report outages, request updates on restoration efforts and make other inquiries about their electric accounts. More information about these communication tools is available at firstenergycorp.com/connect.

The high winds have brought down trees and branches onto power lines. Customers should assume all downed or low-hanging power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet away and use extra caution where downed lines are tangled in trees or other debris. Report downed lines ASAP by calling 911.

For updated information on the company's current outages, the company's storm restoration process and tips for staying safe, visit FirstEnergy's 24/7 Power Center at firstenergycorp.com/outages.

Operate Backup Generators Safely

Emergency power generators offer an option for customers needing or wanting uninterrupted service. To ensure the safety of the home's occupants as well as that of electric company employees who may be working on power lines in the area, the proper generator should be selected and installed by a qualified electrician.

When operating a generator, the power coming into the home should always be disconnected. Otherwise, power from the generator could be sent back onto the power lines, creating a hazardous situation for company workers. Locate the generator outside of your home and far away from windows, doors and vents. Never locate a generator inside your home.

View additional generator safety information.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and follow FirstEnergy and its operating companies on X, formerly known as Twitter, @FirstEnergyCorp , @ToledoEdison , @IlluminatingCo , @OhioEdison , @MonPowerWV , @JCP_L , @Penn_Power , @Penelec , @Met_Ed , @PotomacEdison , @W_Penn_Power .

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.