FirstEnergy Deploys Technology to Predict and Reduce Tree-Related Outages

Company among the first in the industry to develop technology to prevent power outages caused by trees

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is among the first in the electric utility industry to deploy a new program that helps predict and reduce tree-related outages before they occur across the company's six-state service area. The company's vegetation management team engineered the AI-driven program to calculate where trees pose the most risk to the electric system, particularly ahead of winter and summer storm seasons.

Known as the Advanced Vegetation Analytics Tool (AVAT), the prediction model pulls data – including soil, weather, roadway, historical outage data, geographical typography and high-resolution aerial patrol photos – from several internal and external databases. The data sets work together to identify patterns and calculate the likelihood of a tree coming down on a power line or equipment to ensure problematic trees are swiftly addressed.

FirstEnergy explains the new AVAT tool and how it's being used across the company's footprint in a video clip on the company's YouTube channel.

Trees are the leading cause of power outages across the entire electric utility industry. FirstEnergy's service territory in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, West Virginia and a small portion of New York encompasses some of the most densely forested areas in the country, with terrain varying from urban areas and flat agricultural land to rugged mountainous conditions more than 3,000 feet in elevation. These widely varying conditions can make vegetation management a challenge.

Tyler Woody, General Manager of Distribution Vegetation Management Operations at FirstEnergy: "Not only is this tool helping us to keep the electricity flowing safely and reliably to our customers, but it is also helping us manage crews and our budget more efficiently. By using this data tool to study the type of vegetation conditions in each area and the proximity to our power lines, we can better recommend the right type of equipment crews and contractors will need to bring with them to trim the first time they go out."

The new AVAT tool complements FirstEnergy's comprehensive annual vegetation management methods, which involve professional tree crews assessing vegetation across the service area to determine the best approach to prevent trees from interfering with electrical facilities. In addition, the company conducts proactive aerial inspections of transmission and distribution lines using helicopters equipped with infrared and ultraviolet technology. This work helps ensure that high-voltage power lines and equipment remain clear of trees and vegetation that cannot be observed from the ground inspections.

Based on inspection findings, the company may use aerial saws, mechanical equipment or a combination of methods to control the vegetation. Crews also trim trees along FirstEnergy's rights-of-way on a four-year cycle.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy on X: @FirstEnergyCorp.

