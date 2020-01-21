FirstEnergy Earns 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Designation

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), earning recognition for its commitment to women's equality in the workplace.

The GEI uses a standardized reporting framework to measure gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies and factors like supply chain and community support. Companies included in the index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and performance across the framework's five pillars.

"FirstEnergy's inclusion in the Bloomberg GEI for the second year reaffirms our commitment to equality in the workplace," said Christine L. Walker, FirstEnergy's senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "Fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment enhances innovation and employee satisfaction, and provides significant value to employees, investors and our communities. Participating in the GEI is a key part of tracking our progress."

In addition to tracking gender equality within the GEI framework, FirstEnergy has taken other significant steps to support women in the workplace, including establishing employee business resources groups (EBRGs) dedicated to promoting the professional development of women, as well as offering a formal mentoring program and leadership-focused learning opportunities for women.

"The 325 companies included in the 2020 GEI have shown their commitment to transparency and demonstrated leadership in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, chairman of Bloomberg. "Disclosure of company statistics and practices is an important first step in supporting gender equality globally."

The 2020 GEI includes organizations across 50 industries, including energy, automotive, banking, consumer services, engineering and construction, and retail. To enhance global perspective, eligibility for the GEI was expanded this year to include 33 additional countries, giving 6,000 companies in 84 countries the opportunity to participate. More information about the index is available at www.bloomberg.com/gei.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

