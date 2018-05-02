FirstEnergy Employees Donate More Than 3.3 Million Meals During 2018 Harvest for Hunger Campaign

"Our employees once again showed their generosity and compassion as they continue to address the need for food assistance across our service areas," said Dee Lowery, president of the FirstEnergy Foundation. "By using friendly competitions across our business groups and various company locations, employees are able to help stock the cupboards of food banks and other charitable organizations throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland, and New York."

Since 2001, company employees have raised more than $5 million and donated more than 1.3 million pounds of food, totaling nearly 37 million meals.

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

