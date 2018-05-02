FirstEnergy Employees Donate More Than 3.3 Million Meals During 2018 Harvest for Hunger Campaign

AKRON, Ohio, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp.'s (NYSE: FE) 15,000 employees raised more than $470,000 and contributed approximately 28 tons of food as part of the company's 2018 Harvest for Hunger campaign. Creative luncheons, sporting events, bake sales and silent auctions were some of the employee activities that resulted in the equivalent of more than 3.3 million meals being donated to food banks, hunger centers and other charities across six states where employees live and work.
"Our employees once again showed their generosity and compassion as they continue to address the need for food assistance across our service areas," said Dee Lowery, president of the FirstEnergy Foundation. "By using friendly competitions across our business groups and various company locations, employees are able to help stock the cupboards of food banks and other charitable organizations throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland, and New York."
Since 2001, company employees have raised more than $5 million and donated more than 1.3 million pounds of food, totaling nearly 37 million meals.
FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.
