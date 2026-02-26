FirstEnergy Enhances Leadership Team with Appointment of Hannah Turner as Vice President, Transmission Finance

Industry veteran to guide financial strategy for FirstEnergy Transmission

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has named Hannah Turner as Vice President, Transmission Finance, where she will oversee financial operations and regulatory support for FirstEnergy Transmission LLC (FET), Keystone Appalachian Transmission Company (KATCo) and the company's integrated transmission businesses. She has also been named Principal Financial Officer for FirstEnergy Transmission effective March 1, 2026.

She joins FirstEnergy at a pivotal time as the company advances the multiyear Valley Link Transmission joint venture with Dominion Energy and Transource Energy, launches the new Grid Growth Ventures joint venture with Transource Energy and pursues additional efforts to strengthen the regional power grid.

In this role, Turner will direct financial planning and reporting for transmission operations, serve as the primary financial liaison to the FET board and investors, oversee the Transmission rates team and manage regulatory filings. She will also work with internal and external partners to address strategic, financial and operational risks and support continuous improvement.

Turner brings deep joint venture and leadership experience from Electric Transmission Texas (ETT), where she most recently served as President, leading a multibillion-dollar enterprise, strengthening governance and advancing system resiliency initiatives. Previously, she served as ETT's Vice President of Finance and Regulatory, directing financial planning, analysis and compliance programs that improved performance and streamlined reporting.

Earlier in her career at American Electric Power, she helped align financial structures and regulatory strategies across multiple joint ventures – experience that support's FirstEnergy's focus on regional collaboration and long-range planning.

"Hannah's experience leading major transmission organizations and navigating complex regulatory environments will be a tremendous asset to our leadership team. Her strategic and collaborative approach will strengthen our financial foundation and support continued growth. I'm confident she will quickly make a positive impact for our customers and stakeholders," said Mark Mroczynski, President of Transmission at FirstEnergy.

Turner holds both a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Business Administration from LeTourneau University.

A professional photo of Turner is available for download on Flickr.

About FirstEnergy Transmission

FirstEnergy Transmission, jointly owned by FirstEnergy Corp. and Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, owns and operates American Transmission Systems Inc. (ATSI), Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission LLC (MAIT) and Trans-Allegheny Interstate Line Company (TrAILCo). FirstEnergy is one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

