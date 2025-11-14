FirstEnergy Foundation Energizing the Future of STEM, Electrical Trades

Five vocational school and community college programs, located in communities served by FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) electric company Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), are directly benefiting from the donations.

Filling A Future Need

The FirstEnergy Foundation grants will support a variety of electrical education and STEM programs that benefit students at all levels, from elementary school through college.

Doug Mokoid, FirstEnergy's President of New Jersey: "We live in an increasingly connected, high-tech society. We need to prepare the next generation to meet those demands, whether they are working on electrical systems, flying drones or engineering the next great device. STEM is a vital part of the future. New Jersey has been at the center of innovation since the invention of the light bulb, and we're proud to help continue that great tradition in the communities we serve."

Funding The Future

Programs receiving grants include:

Brookdale Community College Foundation Trust, Monmouth County ($20,000): Funding will enhance seven electrical engineering lab stations used by more than 230 students for courses such as electronics, digital logic, industrial automation and embedded systems, circuit design and analysis, signal generation and measurement, safe power delivery and adjustable voltage testing.

Funding will enhance seven electrical engineering lab stations used by more than 230 students for courses such as electronics, digital logic, industrial automation and embedded systems, circuit design and analysis, signal generation and measurement, safe power delivery and adjustable voltage testing. Warren County College Foundation, Warren County ($15,000): The grant funds the Readiness Initiative for Safety & Education (RISE) program's drone training program, which works with local schools and police to offer free drone operator training and pilot certificates. Through RISE, 20 high school educators and 10 police officers will earn their FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificate each year.

The grant funds the Readiness Initiative for Safety & Education (RISE) program's drone training program, which works with local schools and police to offer free drone operator training and pilot certificates. Through RISE, 20 high school educators and 10 police officers will earn their FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificate each year. Sussex County Community College, Sussex County ($10,000): Funds will establish a program to loan tools to the 30 students enrolled in the college's Electrical Line Worker program and buy electrical safety gear for low-income students.

Funds will establish a program to loan tools to the 30 students enrolled in the college's Electrical Line Worker program and buy electrical safety gear for low-income students. Ocean County College Foundation, Ocean County ($5,000): Funding supports the Cosmos Classroom program at the Robert J. Novins Planetarium, delivering science and STEM education to almost 8,000 K-12 students annually through 160 public, private and home school field trips and community partnerships.

Funding supports the Cosmos Classroom program at the Robert J. Novins Planetarium, delivering science and STEM education to almost 8,000 K-12 students annually through 160 public, private and home school field trips and community partnerships. Ocean County Foundation for Vocational and Technical Education ($5,000): Funding will help provide electrical supplies for nearly 150 students in the Electrical Trade Technology program's simulated work environment.

More Than Money

Earlier this year, JCP&L volunteers participated in Career Day activities at Ocean County Vocational and Technical School, sharing their experience and expertise with students in the Electrical Trade Technology program. The company also regularly hosts STEM groups from local schools at its Holmdel and Morristown headquarters, providing an inside glimpse into the management of the electrical grid.

How to Apply for a FirstEnergy Foundation Grant in New Jersey

The FirstEnergy Foundation provides support to 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofits that serve and meet the critical needs of our customers in communities served by JCP&L and FirstEnergy's electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

The FirstEnergy Foundation does not accept unsolicited grant applications. To inquire about grant opportunities, contact Alix Hayes, Community Involvement Consultant at [email protected].

JCP&L serves 1.2 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on X @JCP_L, on Facebook at facebook.com/JCPandL or online at jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on X @FirstEnergyCorp or online at firstenergycorp.com.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.