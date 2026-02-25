FirstEnergy Foundation Invests in First Responder Training with $10,000 Grant to Butler County Community College

GREENSBURG, Pa., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The FirstEnergy Foundation is strengthening community safety with a $10,000 grant to Butler County Community College (BC3). The funding will provide BC3's Workforce Development Industrial Safety and Fire/Hazmat programs with new rope-rescue and confined space equipment, giving local emergency responders access to the latest tools and training they need to protect the region.

John Hawkins, President of FirstEnergy Pennsylvania: "First responders rely on rigorous hands-on training to keep our communities safe. By supporting BC3's program, we are investing in the people that show up when it matters most. We are proud to help equip these trainees with the tools and experience they need to stay safe and continue their lifesaving work."

Meeting Evolving Safety Needs and Demand for First Responders

These equipment upgrades will give both professional and volunteer responders access to realistic training for complex rescue scenarios. Local fire departments, volunteer teams and other public safety partners who work closely with BC3 will directly benefit from these enhanced training capabilities – supporting stronger, safer communities across western Pennsylvania.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment opportunities for firefighters and emergency medical technicians is projected to grow steadily through 2034, making specialized training programs like BC3's critical to maintaining a strong pipeline of skilled responders.

Kevin Smith, Coordinator of Fire/HazMat Training Programs at BC3: "This generous support from the FirstEnergy Foundation enables us to deliver advanced, real-world training that saves lives and ensures a strong, reliable pipeline of highly skilled first responders for our communities. Our students and community partners will gain the confidence and experience needed to respond effectively in high-risk situations."

About the FirstEnergy Foundation

The FirstEnergy Foundation provides support to 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofits that serve and meet the critical needs of customers in communities served by FirstEnergy's electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business. The Foundation distributed more than $5.5 million in community support across FirstEnergy's service area in 2025.

The FirstEnergy Foundation does not accept unsolicited grant applications. For more information about grant opportunities or corporate sponsorships, visit the FirstEnergy Foundation webpage or email inquiries to FirstEnergy's Community Involvement team.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

