FirstEnergy Foundation Presents $20,000 "Gift of the Season" to Local Veterans' Organization in Mon Power's Service Area as Part of Holiday Giving Campaign

FAIRMONT, W.Va., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FirstEnergy Foundation has given a surprise grant of $20,000 to We Have Your Six, Inc., a nonprofit veterans' support group that helps veterans obtain VA benefits, disability benefits, utilize their GI bills, locate job training or find a job. The grant is part of the FirstEnergy Foundation's "Gifts of the Season" program, which helps local nonprofit organizations continue important work that makes lives better in communities served by FirstEnergy, including those within the Mon Power service area.

"We're proud to support this organization because their mission aligns with our commitment to veterans who demonstrate courage and integrity in military duty," said Jim Myers, president of West Virginia operations. "The organization was chosen by FirstEnergy External Affairs employees who identified nonprofits that do extraordinary work to strengthen the community and enhance the lives of vulnerable and underserved populations."

We Have Your Six, Inc., will use the grant money to provide emergency assistance to U.S. military veterans in need of suitable housing, clothing, food and healthcare. The organization houses veterans in transitional barracks until they are financially stable to be on their own.

"We are thrilled to accept this generous donation, which will help us better the lives of veterans in need," said Gloria Husk, executive director of We Have Your Six, Inc. "The rear of a military airplane is often referenced as the six o'clock position. WWII pilots coined the phrase 'I've got your six,' meaning, 'I've got your back.' The saying inspired our organization's name, because we believe no veteran who has honorably served should ever have to sleep on the streets of America."

FirstEnergy has a long history of supporting veterans, active-duty military members and their families. The company proudly employs more than 1,000 past and present members of the U.S. Armed Forces and has been recognized by Military Friendly® as a military friendly employer, earning the Military Friendly Employer silver designation and Top 10 Supplier Diversity Program designation for 2022. FirstEnergy employees have also established a Veterans and Allies Employee Business Resource Group with chapters across its service territory, including in West Virginia, that is committed to positively influencing veterans in and outside of FirstEnergy. For more information about FirstEnergy's commitment to U.S. service members and veterans, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/military .

Photos of FirstEnergy's annual "Gifts of the Season" check presentations are being shared on social media using the hashtag #GiftsofFE. Since its inception in 2016, the campaign has awarded more than $500,000 to organizations that work to strengthen communities.

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and provides support to tax-exempt nonprofits, including health and human services agencies, educational organizations, cultural and arts programs and institutions, and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp .

