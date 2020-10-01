FirstEnergy Named a 2020 Leading Disability Employer

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has been recognized by the National Organization on Disability (NOD) as a top employer in the nation for its hiring and employment practices for people with disabilities.

FirstEnergy is among 68 organizations to receive the NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal in 2020. Now in its sixth year, the seal is awarded based on data provided by companies who complete NOD's Disability Employment Tracker™, an assessment that benchmarks companies' disability inclusion programs in areas like Climate & Culture, People Practices, Talent Sourcing, Workplace & Technology and Strategy & Metrics. Organizations that complete the tracker may elect to be considered for the NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal.

"We are proud to be named a Leading Disability Employer again this year in recognition of our efforts to create an inclusive work environment where all employees feel respected and that their input is valued," said Christine L. Walker, FirstEnergy's senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "We'll continue to find ways to enhance our recruiting, hiring and talent development processes, and the NOD Disability Employment Tracker is key to measuring our progress."

FirstEnergy's THRIVE employee business resource group (EBRG), which serves as a resource to employees with disabilities and major illnesses, has played a significant role in fostering an inclusive environment by increasing awareness about disabilities across the company. Specifically, the group has held "Day in the Life" events where employees could participate in simulations to experience first-hand what it's like to have a hearing impairment, physical challenge and other disabilities. The group continues to host virtual lunch and learns to promote open discussion among employees and provides feedback to leadership on how the company can further advance disability inclusion.

"America's success in the world depends on how well we inspire and put to use the talents and energies of every person in this country," said NOD Chairman Governor Tom Ridge. "These 68 organizations certainly have stepped up and are doing just that, and we applaud their leadership and thank them for their commitment to hiring people with disabilities."

The NOD Leading Disability Employer designation is among the recognition FirstEnergy has received for its workforce diversity and inclusion initiatives this year. Most recently, FirstEnergy was named to DiversityInc's Top Utilities and Top Companies for Board of Directors lists. FirstEnergy was also named to Forbes magazine's Best Employers for Diversity 2020 list, as well as to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the second consecutive year.

The National Organization on Disability is a private, non-profit organization that seeks to increase employment opportunities for the 80 percent of working aged Americans with disabilities who are not employed. To achieve this goal, NOD offers a suite of employment solutions, tailored to meet leading companies' workforce needs. To learn more about NOD and view the list of Leading Disability Employers, visit www.NOD.org.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and follow FirstEnergy and its operating companies on Twitter: @FirstEnergyCorp, @OhioEdison, @ToledoEdison , @IlluminatingCo , @W_Penn_Power, @Penn_Power, @Penelec, @Met_Ed, @JCP_L, @PotomacEdison, @MonPowerWV.

Editor's Note: Photos of employees participating in THRIVE's 2019 Day in the Life event are available on Flickr. A video of the event is available on YouTube.

