FirstEnergy Named to Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity 2020 List

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has been named to Forbes magazine's Best Employers for Diversity 2020 list, recognizing the company's efforts to develop a diverse workforce.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to identify America's top 500 employers for diversity through a survey where employees offered their perceptions on the topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity concerning their own employer.

"Developing a diverse workforce reflective of the communities we serve and fostering a work environment where all employees are encouraged to be their authentic selves makes us a stronger and more successful company," said Christine L. Walker, FirstEnergy's senior vice president and chief human resources offer. "It is an honor to be recognized by Forbes for our commitment to diversity in the workplace."

This designation by Forbes is among the recent recognition FirstEnergy has received for its commitment to diversity in the workplace. The company was also named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the second consecutive year, and received a score of 80 out of 100 for its initiatives to support LGBTQ employees in the company's first year participating in the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index.

FirstEnergy has made significant strides to further embed diversity and inclusion in its culture. Through an annual survey that measures employee perceptions of diversity and inclusion, an increased number of employees indicated that they feel comfortable voicing their opinions openly. Together with initiatives such as employee business resource groups (EBRGs), enhanced hiring, recruiting and development processes that focus on diversity and inclusion, and a formal mentoring program, the company continues to engage employees in its efforts to make FirstEnergy a top place to work with an inviting and open culture.

Now in its third year, the Forbes Best Employers for Diversity list comprises companies from 24 industries, including utilities, insurance, automotive, education and healthcare. The companies were chosen based on an independent survey from a representative sample of 60,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. In addition, companies were evaluated on diversity of top executives and board positions, indicators such as the proactive communication of diverse company culture, and indirect recommendations from employees at other companies within their respective industries. Visit www.forbes.com to view the complete list of companies.

To learn more about FirstEnergy's diversity and inclusion initiatives, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/diversity.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

