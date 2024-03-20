FirstEnergy Named Top 50 Diversity Employer by Minority Engineer™ Magazine

Second consecutive year company is recognized by the magazine's readers

AKRON, Ohio, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has been designated as a Top 50 Diversity Employer by Minority Engineer™ magazine. The rankings are determined based on a survey of randomly selected Minority Engineer readers who were asked to name the employers where they would most like to work or that they believe provide a positive working environment for members of minority groups.

Karen Sealy, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer at FirstEnergy: "A strong diversity, equity and inclusion program is about more than just talking the talk. At FirstEnergy, it is a core value that truly shapes the way we do business and engage with each other. Our diverse teams not only reflect the communities we serve, but also help drive FirstEnergy's success through innovation and feedback. We thank Minority Engineer and its readers for this incredible recognition."

FirstEnergy's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion includes the establishment of employee business resource groups (EBRGs), which help strengthen recruitment, development and advocacy of people of color, veterans, women, the LGBTQ+ community and those with physical and mental disabilities and major illness. The company also works with diverse groups and professional organizations to help recruit new talent, such as the American Association of Blacks in Energy, the National Society of Hispanic MBAs, the Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers, the Society of Women Engineers and more.

In honor of Black History Month, FirstEnergy highlighted the work of several black team members, such as John Hawkins, Vice President of Operations Support, in its #PeopleBehindThePower social media campaign. The company also put a spotlight on black changemakers such as Lewis Howard Latimer, who modernized the light bulb in the 19th century, and clean energy advocate Hazel O'Leary.

The Minority Engineer honor marks the latest recognition of FirstEnergy's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. In the past three years alone, the company has been named as a leading diversity employer by G.I. Jobs magazine, Forbes, DiversityInc and the National Organization on Disability, with additional awards from the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey (CIANJ), Crain's Cleveland Business magazine and U.S. Veterans Magazine.

For more on FirstEnergy's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, visit https://www.firstenergycorp.com/careers/diversity_inclusion.html.

About Minority Engineer

Launched in 1979, Minority Engineer is a career guidance and recruitment magazine that presents career strategies and professional guidance for readers to assimilate into a diversified job marketplace. Seasonal publications are offered at no charge to qualified engineering or computer science students and professionals who are African American, Hispanic, Native American and Asian American. The magazine is made available at colleges and universities, chapters of student and professional organizations and through free at-home subscriptions.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on X, formerly known as Twitter, @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.