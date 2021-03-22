FirstEnergy Names Antonio Fernández Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer

AKRON, Ohio, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) today announced that Antonio Fernández has been named vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer effective April 12. In this role, Fernández will manage a dedicated team of compliance professionals and strengthen FirstEnergy's ethics and compliance function. He will report to Hyun Park, senior vice president and chief legal officer, and the Audit Committee of the Board as well as collaborate closely with the compliance oversight subcommittee of the Audit Committee.

Fernández brings broad and deep experience in the utilities and power sectors as a strategic and accomplished ethics and compliance executive and leader. His experience includes nearly five years as chief compliance, NERC & privacy officer of the Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG), where he led PSEG's ethics, compliance and privacy programs, counseled senior management and the Board of Directors on the compliance program and provided advice on ethics, compliance, privacy and cybersecurity matters.

"Antonio's skills and experience will be instrumental in reinforcing FirstEnergy's core values and behaviors and further embedding compliance, ethics and integrity into the company's culture," said Donald T. Misheff, non-executive chairman of FirstEnergy's Board of Directors. "We are confident that he will build on the proactive steps the Board and management are taking to address challenges and rebuild trust with stakeholders."

"We are very pleased to welcome Antonio to FirstEnergy," said Steven E. Strah, FirstEnergy president and chief executive officer. "His fresh perspective will be invaluable as we create an environment in which every member of the team views ethics and compliance as critical organizational and personal imperatives."

"I have been extremely impressed by the commitment of Steve Strah, his leadership team, and the Board of Directors to ethics and compliance," Fernández said. "I am excited to begin working with the FirstEnergy team to foster a culture of uncompromising integrity and ethical behavior as well as to build an embedded compliance culture."

Before joining PSEG in 2016, Fernández was Global Ombuds leader and executive counsel for GE Power. During his five years at GE, he held various roles of increasing responsibility in GE's compliance program, including serving as chief compliance officer for GE's nuclear business and as GE's Corporate Ombuds leader.

Prior to GE, he was a senior attorney for Florida Power & Light from 2007 to 2011 and Nuclear counsel for Pacific Gas and Electric Company from 2005 to 2007. Fernández began his career at the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission Office of the General Counsel in its Honors Program.

Fernández earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Dayton, a Juris Doctor degree (Order of Barristers) from St. Mary's University School of Law and a Master of Laws in international and comparative law from Georgetown University Law Center.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter: @FirstEnergyCorp.

