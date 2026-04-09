FirstEnergy Names Jennifer Lawless to Lead Learning and Development, Supporting Ongoing Cultural Transformation

AKRON, Ohio, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has named Jennifer Lawless Vice President, Enterprise Learning as it advances its culture of continuous performance improvement that supports employee growth, reliable service for customers and the company's long-term success.

In this role, Lawless will lead implementation of FirstEnergy's enterprise learning and development strategy to build an agile and engaged workforce. She is responsible for advancing leadership capabilities, modernizing learning technologies and championing a culture rooted in accountability, safety and innovation. Lawless reports to Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Karen McClendon.

Previously, Lawless was Training Director at Exelon Utilities, where she set the strategic direction for training, upgraded the learning management system serving more than 42,000 employees and contractors, established a centralized training organization, implemented the systematic approach to training (ADDIE model) and developed leadership programs for all levels, including field leaders, supervisors, managers, directors and executives. She also held senior leadership roles in workforce development, change management, instructor certification programs and leadership development at Exelon Utilities and Exelon Nuclear Generation, advancing safety, performance and modern learning practices.

Karen McClendon, Chief Human Resources Officer, FirstEnergy: "Jennifer brings extensive experience leading transformational learning and development initiatives in large, matrixed utility organizations. Her ability to translate business strategy into meaningful learning experiences will help ensure our employees are equipped to grow, adapt and succeed as we continue to strengthen FirstEnergy's performance and culture."

Lawless holds a Master of Science in Education and a Bachelor of Science in Sociology and Secondary Social Studies Education from the State University of New York at Cortland. She also maintains several professional certifications in learning and leadership development, including Certified Performance & Learning Professional (ATD), Workplace DiSC and MBTI.

A professional photo of Lawless is available for download on Flickr.

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.