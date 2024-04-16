FirstEnergy Names John Combs Senior Vice President, Shared Services

Extensive background in technology, customer focus and innovation will help company's continued transformation to premier utility

AKRON, Ohio, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) today announced John Combs has been named Senior Vice President, Shared Services, effective April 22. Reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Tierney, Combs will lead and oversee the company's IT organization – Cyber Security, Corporate Security and Information Technology, and Innovation & Digital Factory – as well as the Transformation Office, Supply Chain and Flight Operations.

Brian Tierney, President and Chief Executive Officer: "John is a dynamic leader whose unique blend of technology, business and financial skills and experience guiding large organizations through technology modernization and digital transformation makes him a strong addition to the FirstEnergy leadership team. His proven track record of driving process improvements and collaborating on innovative solutions will help our organization more nimbly capture market opportunities."

Combs joins FirstEnergy from JPMorgan Chase & Co., where he served as Managing Director, General Manager and Chief Transformation Officer of Enterprise Technology Services since 2018. In this role, he was instrumental in developing, managing and leading the firm's cloud journey, application modernization and digital product and service transformations while developing a high-performing organization and culture.

Prior to JPMorgan Chase & Co., Combs spent 16 years in increasingly responsible IT leadership roles with Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services for the healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG sectors. Under his leadership, the company's global technology organization was transformed with a focus on world class security and delivery, modern and sustainable technology, cost efficiency and customer engagement.

Earlier in his career, Combs held IT positions with Telecommunication Systems, Legg Mason, Sony Electronics, and United Parcel Service.

Combs earned a Master of Business Administration from the Rochester Institute of Technology and achieved a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute.

