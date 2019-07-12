FirstEnergy Names Kevin Burgess Vice President, Risk and Internal Audit

AKRON, Ohio, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has promoted Kevin Burgess to vice president, Risk and Internal Audit, effective July 21, 2019. In this role, Burgess will oversee the combination of the company's risk management and internal auditing departments into one group. He currently is director, Internal Auditing & Chief Audit Officer for FirstEnergy.

"Kevin's years of experience in standardizing and implementing business and reporting processes – along with his prudent judgement and leadership skills – will be an asset to our team," said Steve Strah, senior vice president & Chief Financial Officer, FirstEnergy. "His familiarity with risk functions and disciplined approach to internal auditing supports a decision to combine the teams – two areas critical to our ability to meet our obligations to employees, customers and investors."

Burgess started with FirstEnergy in 1999 as manager, Business Services, for two of the company's generating plants. In 2002, he became director of Planning and Analysis for FirstEnergy Solutions (FES) and in 2004, he advanced to assistant controller of FES, where he had financial responsibilities for FirstEnergy's fossil and nuclear generating plants, as well as Commodity Operations and Competitive Retail Sales.

He became assistant controller of FirstEnergy Utilities (FEU) in 2005, and assistant controller, Corporate, in 2010. In 2012, he was promoted to executive director, FirstEnergy Solutions, Finance, and in 2013, named to executive director, Internal Audit.

A resident of Hudson, Burgess earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and business with an emphasis in accounting, from Hendrix College, in Conway, AR, and received a Master of Business Administration degree from The Ohio State University. He serves on the Board of Governors for the Northeast Ohio Chapter of the Institute of Internal Auditors.

