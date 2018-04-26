FirstEnergy Names Samuel Pierre-Louis Vice President, Information Technology

"With more than 20 years' experience in information technology services, strategic planning and organizational management, Sam is an excellent addition to FirstEnergy's IT leadership team," said Bennett Gaines, senior vice president, Corporate Services and chief information officer for FirstEnergy. "His knowledge of technology infrastructure and strong background in security will help ensure the company's information systems remain robust and secure."

Pierre-Louis joins FirstEnergy from Providence St. Joseph Health in Irvine, Ca., where he was vice president, chief information security officer. He also has served as technology director and chief information security officer at University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center and as an information security consultant at IBM Internet Security Systems.

Pierre-Louis holds Bachelor of Science degrees in mechanical engineering and materials science engineering from The University of Connecticut and a Masters of Business Administration in finance and information systems from The University of Texas at Dallas. He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degree in system and engineering management from Texas Tech University.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and follow on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp .



