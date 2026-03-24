FirstEnergy Ohio Customers Can Get Assistance with Electric Bills

Torrence L. Hinton, President, FirstEnergy Ohio: "Winter energy bills can be challenging for a lot of Ohio families, and we want our customers to know they don't have to navigate it alone. Meaningful help is available, and our team is ready to connect you with programs and resources that can make a real difference and provide peace of mind."

The following assistance programs are available to eligible customers:

Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP Plus): Allows customers to pay a percentage of their household income toward their monthly electric bill and may help eliminate a past-due balance.



Allows customers to pay a percentage of their household income toward their monthly electric bill and may help eliminate a past-due balance. Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP): Provides cash grants to help customers pay winter heating bills. Emergency HEAP helps customers avoid service disconnection.

Ohio Partners for Affordable Energy (OPAE): Provides financial assistance to income-eligible customers to help pay their electric bills. OPAE's program opens in March and remains open until funds are exhausted.



Provides financial assistance to income-eligible customers to help pay their electric bills. OPAE's program opens in March and remains open until funds are exhausted. Project Reach: For Ohio Edison residential customers facing a recent financial hardship and who need assistance maintaining or restoring service.



For Ohio Edison residential customers facing a recent financial hardship and who need assistance maintaining or restoring service. Community Outreach Opportunity Program (CO-OP): For residential customers of The Illuminating Company who need temporary support maintaining or restoring service.



For residential customers of The Illuminating Company who need temporary support maintaining or restoring service. Neighbors Helping Neighbors: For Toledo Edison residential customers who are experiencing financial challenges and need help maintaining or restoring service.



For Toledo Edison residential customers who are experiencing financial challenges and need help maintaining or restoring service. 2-1-1 Helpline: Information helpline that helps identify locally available programs that may assist customers with utility bills or other needs. 2-1-1 is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Special Reconnect Option for Customers Facing Disconnection

Residential customers who have had service disconnected or are at risk of disconnection can pay $175 once per heating season to restore or maintain service. If service has been disconnected, a reconnection fee may also be required. The program may also be used to establish electric service. There are no income requirements for the program, which is available until April 15. Contact your electric company for more information.

We're Here to Help

Whether you need temporary help or ongoing support, FirstEnergy's Ohio electric companies are here to help you stay safe and comfortable at home. Visit firstenergycorp.com/billassist to learn more about assistance and payment programs.

Ohio Edison serves more than 1 million customers across 34 Ohio counties. Follow Ohio Edison on X @OhioEdison and on Facebook at facebook.com/OhioEdison.

The Illuminating Company serves more than 750,000 customers across Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Lorain counties. Follow The Illuminating Company on X @IlluminatingCo and on Facebook at facebook.com/IlluminatingCo.

Toledo Edison serves nearly 315,000 customers in northwest Ohio. Follow Toledo Edison on X @ToledoEdison or on Facebook at facebook.com/ToledoEdison.

FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy on X: @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.