FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Customers Can Get Help with Seasonal Energy Bills

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FirstEnergy Corp.

Mar 24, 2026, 10:35 ET

GREENSBURG, Pa., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During this winter's bitter cold, heating systems have had to work overtime to keep homes comfortable, which means higher energy use and higher electric bills for many households. With warmer weather on the way, now is the time for customers to explore options that can make monthly energy costs easier to manage. FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric Company (FE PA) – a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) company known locally as Penn Power, Penelec, Met-Ed and West Penn Power – offers several bill assistance programs to help customers stay in control of their electric costs.

John Hawkins, FirstEnergy President, Pennsylvania: "We want our customers to feel safe and comfortable in their homes all year long. If you're having trouble paying your electric bill, please reach out. There are programs and payment options that may help lower your bill or prevent disconnection, and our team is here to guide you through them."

The following assistance programs are available to eligible customers:

  • Pennsylvania Customer Assistance Program (PCAP): Residential customers can pay a percentage of their household income each month instead of their actual charges. Customers may also qualify to have their past-due balance eliminated.
     
  • Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): Provides payment directly to the utility company to help with heating bills or restore service. Customers can apply through April 10.
     
  • WARM – Low-Income Usage Reduction Program (LIURP): Homeowners and renters can receive a home energy audit and personalized plan to save energy. Some customers may qualify for certain energy-saving home improvements, at no cost.
     
  • Dollar Energy Fund (DEF): An emergency hardship fund to help customers maintain or restore service.

If you would like to donate to the Dollar Energy Fund to help Pennsylvania families who are having trouble affording their electricity costs, visit dollarenergy.org/donate.

We're committed to helping you. Whether you need temporary help or ongoing support, FEPA is here to ensure your home stays safe and comfortable. Visit firstenergycorp.com/billassist to explore available assistance and payment programs.

Met-Ed serves approximately 592,000 customers within 3,300 square miles of eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. Follow Met-Ed on X @Met Ed and on Facebook at facebook.com/MetEdElectric.

Penelec serves approximately 597,000 customers within 17,600 square miles of northern and central Pennsylvania and western New York. Follow Penelec on X @Penelec and on Facebook at facebook.com/PenelecElectric.

Penn Power serves approximately 173,000 customers in all or parts of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Crawford, Lawrence and Mercer counties in western Pennsylvania. Follow Penn Power on X @Penn_Power, on Facebook at facebook.com/PennPower, and online at pennpower.com.

West Penn Power serves approximately 746,000 customers in 24 counties within central and southwestern Pennsylvania. Follow West Penn on X @W_Penn_Power and on Facebook at facebook.com/WestPennPower.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

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