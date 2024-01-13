FirstEnergy Power Restoration Efforts Progress Through Continued Winter Storm

MEDIA ADVISORY

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) utilities are restoring power to customers affected by severe winds, rain and heavy, wet snow that began impacting its service territory on Friday. Strong, sustained winds are causing blowing debris and limbs that impact the electric system. In addition, the wet, soggy ground increases the chances for trees to uproot and fall, damaging power lines and poles.

More than 192,000 FirstEnergy customers have lost power thus far due to the storm, and approximately 51,400 customers are without service. More than 6,100 FirstEnergy employees, contractors and outside resources are working around the clock in this restoration effort, and additional resources will be dispatched as needed to support. While crews are working to restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible, high winds can delay restoration efforts since crews cannot safely work in buckets when wind speeds are above 40 mph, or 30 mph if material handling is involved.

Crews also are working to continue assessing damage to the system. As that work is completed, estimated restoration times will be set. Since this is an ongoing event with potentially more damage expected, estimated times of restoration are not available at this time but will be determined as soon as possible.

Updates by electric company as of 10 a.m.:

The Illuminating Company: Approximately 43,800 customers in northeast Ohio lost power due to the storms, and 14,000 customers remain without service.

Approximately 43,800 customers in northeast lost power due to the storms, and 14,000 customers remain without service. Ohio Edison: Approximately 17,900 customers in northern and central Ohio lost power due to the storms, and 1,200 remain without service.

Approximately 17,900 customers in northern and central lost power due to the storms, and 1,200 remain without service. Penn Power: Approximately 6,000 customers in western Pennsylvania lost power due to the storms, and 200 remain without service.

Approximately 6,000 customers in western lost power due to the storms, and 200 remain without service. West Penn Power: Approximately 21,500 customers in western Pennsylvania lost power due to the storms, and 4,800 remain without service.

Approximately 21,500 customers in western lost power due to the storms, and 4,800 remain without service. Penelec: Approximately 37,200 customers in northern and central Pennsylvania lost power due to the storm, and 7,600 remain without service.

Approximately 37,200 customers in northern and central lost power due to the storm, and 7,600 remain without service. Met-Ed: Approximately 3,800 customers in eastern Pennsylvania lost power due to the storm, and 700 remain without service.

Approximately 3,800 customers in eastern lost power due to the storm, and 700 remain without service. Mon Power: Approximately 29,500 customers in West Virginia lost power due to the storm, and 14,400 remain without service.

Approximately 29,500 customers in lost power due to the storm, and 14,400 remain without service. JCP&L: Approximately 14,500 customers in New Jersey lost power due to the storm, and 4,000 remain without service.

Customers who are without power can call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) or text OUT to 544487 to report their outage or click the "Outages" link on firstenergycorp.com.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.